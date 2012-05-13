Check Out All The Futuristic Gadgets Made By A German Company Apple Might Buy

Photo: Loewe Product catalogue
Apple is rumoured to be in talks to acquire Loewe, a small German manufacturer of high-end TVs and audio equipment.We tracked down one of the company’s product catalogues, which is packed with well-designed displays, televisions and audio equipment.
Most of the products already feel like they have an Apple-like design.
Most of them also already appear to connect to Apple devices, like the iPad.
The Loewe Pivot is a full-length display that's supposed to display more information than just a simple monitor.
You can set up a network of speakers like these throughout your home — and they have kind of the same feel as the MacBook Air.
Here's another speaker concept. It looks like a Jawbone Jambox crashed into a MacBook Pro and made something awesome.
It looks like it's already a tablet-ready speaker — though we're surprised it doesn't use Bluetooth technology.
This speaker, however, does appear to use some kind of wireless technology — and it's also gorgeous.
Here's another speaker dock designed for the iPhone. These speakers appear to come in multiple colour designs — much like the original iMacs.
Here's another TV design — it has a brushed aluminium feel with wood paneling on the sides. The speaker sits on the bottom.
