Check Out All The Futuristic Gadgets Made By A German Company Apple Might Buy

Photo: Loewe Product catalogue

Apple is rumoured to be in talks to acquire Loewe, a small German manufacturer of high-end TVs and audio equipment.We tracked down one of the company’s product catalogues, which is packed with well-designed displays, televisions and audio equipment.



Most of the products already feel like they have an Apple-like design.

Most of them also already appear to connect to Apple devices, like the iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.