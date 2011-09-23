Check Out All The Cool Trippy Stuff At Facebook's Big Conference Today

Photo: Matt Rosoff BI
We’re on hand at Facebook’s big F8 developer conference in San Francisco.We’ll be bringing you coverage of the keynote live as it happens — it kicks off in a few minutes, at 1 pm ET.
But there’s plenty of cool interactive stuff outside the keynote hall to keep us entertained while we wait.
Check some of them out here.
I didn't expect this, though -- open it up and there are pictures of all my Facebook friends. I wonder if they knew their images would be used like this....
There's a photo booth right when you walk in. Touch your card and it associates the photo with your Facebook ID.
And you get surrounded by a ring of light. It connects you to other people on the floor based on common Facebook traits.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.