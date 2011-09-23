Check Out All The Cool Trippy Stuff At Facebook's Big Conference Today

Photo: Matt Rosoff BI

We’re on hand at Facebook’s big F8 developer conference in San Francisco.We’ll be bringing you coverage of the keynote live as it happens — it kicks off in a few minutes, at 1 pm ET.



But there’s plenty of cool interactive stuff outside the keynote hall to keep us entertained while we wait.

Check some of them out here.

Here's the press booklet. Of course it has my Facebook pic on it. I didn't expect this, though -- open it up and there are pictures of all my Facebook friends. I wonder if they knew their images would be used like this.... There's a photo booth right when you walk in. Touch your card and it associates the photo with your Facebook ID. Eventually your face will show up on this big board. There's a whole bunch of stuff going on. Control music with my card? That sounds interesting. Found it! Tap your card here.... The Connections display is the coolest of all. Tap your card here... And you get surrounded by a ring of light. It connects you to other people on the floor based on common Facebook traits. Here's what it measures. Wild.

