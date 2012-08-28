Check Out All The Awesomely 80s Wall Street Stuff In 'Trader', The Paul Tudor Jones Documentary

Photo: Vimeo

Today, we stumbled on a gold mine. Some wonderful person uploaded a copy of ‘Trader’, the vintage documentary on legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones onto Vimeo.Jones hated the piece so much, that he had PBS take it off the air shortly after it was made in 1987. Copies of the movie are hard to find, but every now and then — on extra special days like today — we realise that it’s somewhere on the internet for us to watch (h/t Value Walk).



And yes, it’s chock full of wisdom from PTJ, which you will love. If you’re like us, though, you’ll also love just looking at all the awesomely 80s Wall Street accessories, clothes… you name it, that you’ll see through the movie.

Bottom line: We’ve all seen PTJ’s retro round glasses, but have you seen his ski outfit?

You really should.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.