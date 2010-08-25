Check Out All Of The Huge Rallies Japan Has Seen On Its Way Down The Tubes

Here is a chart that gives a close-up view of the cyclical rallies and their duration during Japan’s secular bear market, now in its 20th year.



I’ve been posting weekly updates of a mega-bear market charts (here and here) that include Japan’s Nikkei 225. In addition, every few months I update an inflation-adjusted overlay of the Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 bubbles.

The table below documents the advances and declines and the elapsed time for each cycle.

For the sake of comparison, the S&P 500 interim high thus far is 79.9% (set April 23) above the low in March 2009.

————-

This post comes courtesy of DShort.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.