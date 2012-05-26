Check Out A Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg Playing Hockey At Facebook's Hacker Headquarters

Matt Lynley

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is known to play roller hockey on some evenings with a small circle of lieutenants in the Facebook headquarters courtyard.

One evening recently before the IPO, he spent with Francis Luu, a product developer, and Timeline guru Sam Lessin. Luu posted a photo of the game on his Instagram timeline.

Check it out below:

facebook roller hockey

Photo: Instagram / Francis Luu

