Check Out A Foursquare Founder's Posh New SoHo Loft

Photo: Trulia

When Foursquare raised $20 million in funding this past summer, its founders took home $4.6 million of the round.One of them, Naveen Selvadurai, just used some of that money to buy a new apartment!



His new loft on Broome Street, in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood, cost $1.4 million, according to the NY Observer. It’s a big (1,200 square feet), airy one-bedroom.

Looks nice!

