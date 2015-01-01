Check Out 60 Years Of Awesome Corvettes

Business Insider just named the Corvette Stingray as its 2014 Car of the Year.

Quite an achievement for a car that in 2013 celebrated a milestone in the form of its 60th birthday.

A true American legend, the Corvette is the original American warrior on the international sports car battle ground.

The original Corvette was a boulevard cruiser akin to the Ford Thunderbird. It had a small straight six engine and an automatic transmission.

In the first year, 1953, you could have any colour combination you wanted, as long as it was white with a red interior.

But as time went on, the car evolved into the world-beating sports car it has become One man that helped that transformation was the legendary engineer Zora Arkus Duntov.

Without Duntov, the Corvette may have stayed a boulevard cruiser. But his introduction of the V8, fuel injection, disc brakes, and a focus on performance helped bring the car to a whole other level.

So how much has the Vette changed over the years?

[An earlier version of this article was written byb Travis Okulski.]

