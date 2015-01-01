Check Out 60 Years Of Awesome Corvettes

Business Insider just named the Corvette Stingray as its 2014 Car of the Year.
Quite an achievement for a car that in 2013 celebrated a milestone in the form of its 60th birthday.
A true American legend, the Corvette is the original American warrior on the international sports car battle ground.
The original Corvette was a boulevard cruiser akin to the Ford Thunderbird. It had a small straight six engine and an automatic transmission.
In the first year, 1953, you could have any colour combination you wanted, as long as it was white with a red interior.
But as time went on, the car evolved into the world-beating sports car it has become One man that helped that transformation was the legendary engineer Zora Arkus Duntov.
Without Duntov, the Corvette may have stayed a boulevard cruiser. But his introduction of the V8, fuel injection, disc brakes, and a focus on performance helped bring the car to a whole other level.
So how much has the Vette changed over the years?
Then came the wedge of the C4. At the beginning it was not the fastest on the road. But by 1990, the Corvette ZR-1 was introduced with a 375 horsepower V8 that was designed by Lotus and built by Mercury Marine.
The C5 also hit the track. Epic battles with the Dodge Viper race cars ensued, but success was not out of Corvette's grasp. The car took victories at Sebring, Le Mans, and Daytona.
The C7 is the latest generation. This Corvette Stingray model was named Business Insider's Car of the Year for 2014.
