The 10 Most Architecturally Stunning Buildings In Japan

Photo: Emmanuelle Moureaux (designer), Daisuke Shimokawa/Nacasa & Partners (photographer)
From J-pop to Hello Kitty, Japan is obsessed with the 21st century, so it’s no wonder that love of all things modern translates into architecture.Our friends at Emporis compiled a list of 10 ultra-modern Japanese buildings that range from single-family homes to impressive skyscrapers.
Even though Japanese builders must keep the constant threat of earthquakes in mind when creating their designs, they’ve still managed to create architectural marvels such as the Keyhole House and Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower.
The V-shape of the Lik House in Tokyo allows for a garden in the middle of the structure. It was built in 2010 using comparatively thin concrete.
The Keyhole House in Kyoto features an exterior shaped like a keyhole and was designed for two people with two cats.
Slit House is a low-rise residential structure in Otsu that was designed without windows. Light filters in through slits in the facade.
Hansha Reflection House is a two-story detached residential structure in Nagoya that features a courtyard and roof deck.
On the Corner in Otsu boasts four floors and stands nearly 43 feet tall. It mirrors the design of New York's Flatiron Building.
Urbanprem Minamiaoyama in Tokyo stands at nearly 37 feet and houses commercial offices and shops. The facade curves upward, making it impossible to see the full height.
MON Factory/House in Kyoto boasts a series of holes in the shape of a cross across the building's facade. The house, completed in 2007, was lifted about nine feet off the ground to ensure privacy.
Tokyo Midtown is actually a small town made up of six buildings. The buildings house stores, restaurants, offices, hotels, and museums, all surrounded by plant life.
Sugamo Shinkin Bank (Shimura Branch) is a multi-coloured building in Tokyo. It opened in March 2011, and houses ATMs, teller booths, a cafeteria, and meeting rooms.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.