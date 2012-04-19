The 10 Most Architecturally Stunning Buildings In Japan

Photo: Emmanuelle Moureaux (designer), Daisuke Shimokawa/Nacasa & Partners (photographer)

From J-pop to Hello Kitty, Japan is obsessed with the 21st century, so it’s no wonder that love of all things modern translates into architecture.Our friends at Emporis compiled a list of 10 ultra-modern Japanese buildings that range from single-family homes to impressive skyscrapers.



Even though Japanese builders must keep the constant threat of earthquakes in mind when creating their designs, they’ve still managed to create architectural marvels such as the Keyhole House and Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower.

