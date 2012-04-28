We Can't Handle All Of The Awesome In These New 'Expendable 2' Posters

Photo: Lionsgate

Twelve new character posters have been revealed for “The Expendables 2” and they tell as much about the plot as the teaser trailer … nothing.We barely know anything about the upcoming summer blockbuster; however, it doesn’t matter one bit. We don’t need a reason to see this film other than the lineup.



The movie stars nearly every mega-action star (save Liam Neeson and Matt Damon). Who doesn’t want to see Stallone have it out on the big screen alongside Willis, Schwarzenegger and … Liam Hemsworth!? Sure, why not?

Forget the “Avengers.” These are the real-life Marvel characters.

The only thing missing is a Novak Djokovic poster (yes, he’ll be in the film, too). However, we do get a look at one of the females in the film as well; Nun Yu.

