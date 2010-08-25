Check Out 10 Of The Fastest Growing Private Media Companies In The U.S.

Inc. magazine on Tuesday released its annual list of America’s 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies.Of those, 59 are media companies.
We sorted through the list and picked out 10 we thought were worth highlighting.
Blurb, ranked 47 on the overall list, is the No. 1 fast-growing site in the media category. Inc. describes it as 'an online, full-service resource for self-publishing authors to design, publish, market, and sell professional-quality books using the company's free, award-winning BookSmart software.'
3-year growth: 4,829%
2009 Revenue: $45 million
2006 Revenue: $912,000
Employees: 64
Founded: 2004
Not to be confused with the website for BlackBook magazine (which has also expanded in recent years) BlackBook2.com is 'an online social and business networking community' that offers video mail, video chat, and video streaming services to its members. It's also the No.2 company in the media category.
3-year growth: 2,810%
2009 Revenue: $3.7 million
2006 Revenue: $126,000
Employees: 16
Founded: 2005
Right behind Blackbook2.com on the media list is Thrillist, the popular dude-centric daily email blast based out of NYC that recently zoomed past 2 million subscribers.
3-year growth: 2,701%
2009 Revenue: $7.1 million
2006 Revenue: $252,000
Employees: 48
Founded: 2004
At No. 4 in the media industry ranking, StumbleUpon 'is an online content discovery engine that brings users to pages matched to their personal preferences.' In other words, it's the type of site that people in the media hope their stories get picked up by.
3-year growth: 2,035%
2009 Revenue: $5.9 million
2006 Revenue: $278,070
Employees: 35
Founded: 2000
FriendFinder Networks (No. 303 / No. 8 and the fastest-growing magazine publisher on the list) operates dozens of dating/personals websites, a number of which are of the adult/NSFW variety. It also owns Penthouse magazine, a racier rival of Playboy, which the company wants to buy.
3-year growth: 993%
2009 Revenue: $327.7 million
2006 Revenue: $30 million
Employees: 350
Founded: 1992
It's nice to see a local news company make the cut: Community Impact Newspaper calls itself 'Texas' fastest growing news organisation, and the most widely distributed news source for relevant and useful information at the community level.' It's No. 13 on the media industry list.
3-year growth: 423%
2009 Revenue: $6 million
2006 Revenue: $1.1 million
Employees: 60
Founded: 2004
Hoffman Media publishes an array of homemaker-friendly special-interest magazines. (Oh hello Paul Deen!) It's No. 38 in media (not a bad ranking for a traditional media company that's been around since 1982) and 3,102 overall.
3-year growth: 65%
2009 Revenue: $41.3 million
2006 Revenue: $25 million
Employees: 126
Founded: 1982
If you've never heard of Mental Floss (3546 / 43), we suggest you pick up a copy. It's filled with all sorts of quirky, 'who would've guessed?'-type factoid features. The company also produces 'books, websites, and other products that celebrate knowledge and trivia, attempting to blur the line between education and entertainment.'
3-year growth: 48%
2009 Revenue: $2.5 million
2006 Revenue: $1.7 million
Employees: 12
Founded: 2000
From Inc: 'SmartCEO Media publishes regional business magazines and hosts entrepreneurial events in three major markets: Washington DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia.' (3566 / 45)
3-year growth: 48%
2009 Revenue: $2.5 million
2006 Revenue: $1.7 million
Employees: 21
Founded: 2000
In last place in the media industry ranking, and almost last place overall, is AMC. (As in the movie theatre franchise, not the channel on which you watch 'Mad Med.') It's gotta be the oldest one on the list, too.
3-year growth: 4%
2009 Revenue: $2.4 billion
2006 Revenue: $2.3 billion
Employees: 1200
Founded: 1919
