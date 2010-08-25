Check Out 10 Of The Fastest Growing Private Media Companies In The U.S.

Joe Pompeo
Inc. magazine on Tuesday released its annual list of America’s 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies.Of those, 59 are media companies.

We sorted through the list and picked out 10 we thought were worth highlighting.

No. 47 - Blurb

Blurb, ranked 47 on the overall list, is the No. 1 fast-growing site in the media category. Inc. describes it as 'an online, full-service resource for self-publishing authors to design, publish, market, and sell professional-quality books using the company's free, award-winning BookSmart software.'

The Stats

3-year growth: 4,829%

2009 Revenue: $45 million

2006 Revenue: $912,000

Employees: 64

Founded: 2004

No. 86 - BlackBook2.com

Not to be confused with the website for BlackBook magazine (which has also expanded in recent years) BlackBook2.com is 'an online social and business networking community' that offers video mail, video chat, and video streaming services to its members. It's also the No.2 company in the media category.

The Stats

3-year growth: 2,810%

2009 Revenue: $3.7 million

2006 Revenue: $126,000

Employees: 16

Founded: 2005

No. 93 - Thrillist

Right behind Blackbook2.com on the media list is Thrillist, the popular dude-centric daily email blast based out of NYC that recently zoomed past 2 million subscribers.

The Stats

3-year growth: 2,701%

2009 Revenue: $7.1 million

2006 Revenue: $252,000

Employees: 48

Founded: 2004

No. 126 - StumbleUpon

At No. 4 in the media industry ranking, StumbleUpon 'is an online content discovery engine that brings users to pages matched to their personal preferences.' In other words, it's the type of site that people in the media hope their stories get picked up by.

The Stats

3-year growth: 2,035%

2009 Revenue: $5.9 million

2006 Revenue: $278,070

Employees: 35

Founded: 2000

No. 303 - FriendFinder Networks

FriendFinder Networks (No. 303 / No. 8 and the fastest-growing magazine publisher on the list) operates dozens of dating/personals websites, a number of which are of the adult/NSFW variety. It also owns Penthouse magazine, a racier rival of Playboy, which the company wants to buy.

The Stats

3-year growth: 993%

2009 Revenue: $327.7 million

2006 Revenue: $30 million

Employees: 350

Founded: 1992

No. 717 - Community Impact Newspaper

It's nice to see a local news company make the cut: Community Impact Newspaper calls itself 'Texas' fastest growing news organisation, and the most widely distributed news source for relevant and useful information at the community level.' It's No. 13 on the media industry list.

The Stats

3-year growth: 423%

2009 Revenue: $6 million

2006 Revenue: $1.1 million

Employees: 60

Founded: 2004

No. 3102 - Hoffman Media

Hoffman Media publishes an array of homemaker-friendly special-interest magazines. (Oh hello Paul Deen!) It's No. 38 in media (not a bad ranking for a traditional media company that's been around since 1982) and 3,102 overall.

The Stats

3-year growth: 65%

2009 Revenue: $41.3 million

2006 Revenue: $25 million

Employees: 126

Founded: 1982

No. 3546 - Mental Floss

If you've never heard of Mental Floss (3546 / 43), we suggest you pick up a copy. It's filled with all sorts of quirky, 'who would've guessed?'-type factoid features. The company also produces 'books, websites, and other products that celebrate knowledge and trivia, attempting to blur the line between education and entertainment.'

The Stats

3-year growth: 48%

2009 Revenue: $2.5 million

2006 Revenue: $1.7 million

Employees: 12

Founded: 2000

No. 3566 - SmartCEO Media

From Inc: 'SmartCEO Media publishes regional business magazines and hosts entrepreneurial events in three major markets: Washington DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia.' (3566 / 45)

The Stats

3-year growth: 48%

2009 Revenue: $2.5 million

2006 Revenue: $1.7 million

Employees: 21

Founded: 2000

No. 4911 - AMC Entertainment

In last place in the media industry ranking, and almost last place overall, is AMC. (As in the movie theatre franchise, not the channel on which you watch 'Mad Med.') It's gotta be the oldest one on the list, too.

The Stats

3-year growth: 4%

2009 Revenue: $2.4 billion

2006 Revenue: $2.3 billion

Employees: 1200

Founded: 1919

