Check out Porsche's new $100-million US headquarters -- it's like Disneyland for car lovers

Porsche’s CEO was just names the new CEO of parent company Volkswagen.
Back in May, Porsche opened a brand-spanking-new North American headquarters. The car maker did this because Porsche’s business has been booming in recent years — one of the reasons that Matthias Müller will succeed Martin Winterkorn in the aftermath of an emissions-cheating scandal that has rocked VW.
The next time you find yourself flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, take a look at the northeast corner of the airport.
There you’ll find a groovy-looking building with sports cars speeding on an adjacent racetrack. That’s the $US100-million HQ and Porsche Experience Center.
“[W]e celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Porsche as we expand our footprint in the United States and reaffirm our commitment to the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta,” Müller said when the new HQ opened. “We are investing more than ever before, heightening visibility for the Porsche brand in the US and worldwide.”
Business Insider recently travelled to Atlanta and checked out the place. We’ll report on our adventures in a later post, but in the meantime, have a look at what got us to hop on a plane and fly down to Georgia.
But with the new 27-acre facility, Porsche has created an opportunity to connect with current and prospective buyers.
In fact, the new Porsche compound is the largest investment the company has ever made outside Germany.
The Porsche Experience Center also features two handling courses and a kick-plate course, where drivers can learn how to react when their car loses traction.
Inside, the PEC features a state-of-the-art human performance sports science laboratory where experts train Porsche Experience customers using many of the same techniques used to prepare the company's racing drivers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.