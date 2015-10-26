Check out Merc's 'armoured private jet for the road'

Benjamin Zhang
Mercedes-Benz INKAS Armoured Limo G63 INKAS

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is one of the most powerful, rugged, and luxurious off-roaders to ever hit the market.

For the vast majority of the G-Wagon’s clients, the battle-tested Benz is way more truck than they will ever need. It’s more like an armoured private jet than a 4WD. (Or 6WD.)

However, for certain customers, there’s a need for extra layers of protection. That’s where the armoured-vehicle specialists at Inkas Group come into play. These guys know how to built a literally bulletproof set of wheels.

For a cool million bucks, the Toronto-based firm will gladly build a customised, armoured limousine that will make even the most paranoid despot or celebrity feel secure.

The 'standard' Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is insane. It's a 5,600-pound, military-grade off-roader that can reach 100km/h in 5.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has even built a monstrous 6X6 version. But if you require a bit more heavy metal ...

Mercedes-Benz

... Inkas, the maker of this Huron armoured personnel carrier, can help you out.

INKAS

The Inkas-modified G63 AMG limo is truly menacing. Finished in matte black, the stretch limo dares to be messed with. The highly trained chauffeur doesn't come with the car.

INKAS

Inkas' modifications extend much further than just looks. All surfaces on the SUV -- including windows -- have been armoured to provide protection from bullets of various calibers.

INKAS

The vehicle floor is designed to withstand the detonation of a pair of fragmentation grenades.

INKAS

To keep the G63 out of trouble, the limo is equipped with a slew of perimeter security cameras. Now that's enough protection to make any dictator green with envy.

INKAS

Getaway power for the G63 comes courtesy of a hand-built, 5.5-litre biturbo V8 that pumps out 544 horsepower.

Mercedes-Benz

Though the Huron's interior is far from plush ...

INKAS

... the G63 limo's cabin is pretty much palatial. It features vast quantities of fine leather and wood veneer, as expected for a car of this price point.

INKAS

It is also equipped with a satellite TV system, refrigerator, a bar, and a speed-vault quick-access pistol holder.

INKAS

All of the G63's luxury and security features can be controlled by its passengers through an integrated iPad Mini from the comfort of a pair captains chairs.

INKAS

In case of emergency, the truck's indoor exhaust system can recirculate the air inside the vehicle in one minute to create a breathable atmosphere -- on demand.

INKAS

Here's the latest special edition from Rolls-Royce ...

Rolls-Royce

DON'T MISS: Meet the carbon-fibre Rolls-Royce inspired by the stealth fighter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.