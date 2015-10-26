Check out Merc's 'armoured private jet for the road'

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is one of the most powerful, rugged, and luxurious off-roaders to ever hit the market.

For the vast majority of the G-Wagon’s clients, the battle-tested Benz is way more truck than they will ever need. It’s more like an armoured private jet than a 4WD. (Or 6WD.)

However, for certain customers, there’s a need for extra layers of protection. That’s where the armoured-vehicle specialists at Inkas Group come into play. These guys know how to built a literally bulletproof set of wheels.

For a cool million bucks, the Toronto-based firm will gladly build a customised, armoured limousine that will make even the most paranoid despot or celebrity feel secure.

