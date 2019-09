Here’s a live look at what’s going on at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico courtesy of WKRG. Needless to say, it doesn’t look as though the insertion tube is slowing things down much.



Meanwhile, BP is working on a relief well that would plug the oil by… August.



wkrg_oil_spill on livestream.com. Broadcast Live Free

