How To Check If You're Eligible For An iPhone 5 Upgrade

Photo: Apple

Pre-orders for the iPhone 5 start Friday night at 12:01 a.m. PT, but are you eligible for an upgrade?Apple luckily offers a trusty tool to help you figure out your eligibility. First, you simply select which carrier you’re using, either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.



Next, enter your mobile phone number, billing zip code, last four digits of your social security number, and billing password, if you have one.

And voila!

If you’re not eligible for the upgrade, it doesn’t mean you can’t get the new iPhone. You can always shell out $649 for the 16GB model, $749 for 32GB, or $849 for 64GB.

