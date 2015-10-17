There's an easy way to find out how much power your iPhone apps use

If you’re concerned about your iPhone’s battery life, there’s an easy way to find out exactly how much power your apps use, and how long they have been running in the background, too.

It gives you an idea of which apps take up the most data — at that point, you can choose to disable those apps from running in the background.

For example, the screenshot below shows how much time I spend in the Facebook app: It’s been running 32 minutes in the background in the last 24 hours on my iPhone.

I don’t benefit at all from Facebook running in the background for so long, so I’m going to disable Facebook from running in the background. (However, I’m told that while this works for other apps, disabling Facebook background activity doesn’t actually prevent Facebook from running in the background).

You could also access this page to see just how long you’ve been using apps like social media for the day or week.

I spent two hours on Facebook in the last seven days, which might be low, but it was still shocking that I spent two hours on Facebook (how long have you spent on social media in the last seven days?).

To check how long you’re using your apps on your iPhone, go to Settings, scroll down and tap Battery. You’ll see a list of apps sorted by the percentage of your battery that they have used in the last 24 hours or seven days.

Then, just tap on any app in the list, and you’ll be shown how many minutes you’ve been using apps and how long they have been running in the background.

If you identify apps that have been using way more battery than you’d like by running in the background, you can decide whether you want to stop them from doing so.

To disable apps from running in the background and potentially using up a bunch of your iPhone’s battery, go to Settings, then tap Cellular, and scroll down till you see a list of apps. They will all be enabled for running in the background by default, so just switch off the ones you don’t want.

