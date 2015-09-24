Check out the 10 greatest Ferraris of all time

With Ferrari’s upcoming IPO, fans of the prancing horse will finally be able to own a piece of the Italian automaker without forking over hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But for many, there’s no substitute to the raw power and emotion of a living, breathing Ferrari. Since the company launched its road car business in 1947, it’s reputation has grown from that of a respected racing team to a creator of automotive legends.

In fact, the company has managed to maintain a waiting list for many of its models without engaging in any forms of traditional advertising.

Other the years, Ferrari has been responsible for a long line of fast, powerful, and evocative sports cars and supercars. Anyone who has ever encountered a Ferrari has his or her personal favourite. And that’s why Business Insider compiled a list of the 10 best Ferraris in the world. Feel free to debate our choices!

250 TR Testarossa: The 1957 250 TR was one of the first Ferraris to carry the iconic Testarossa badge. Testarossa, or 'red head,' is a reference to the car's red painted engine head covers. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider 308 GTS: The Ferrari 308 GTS debuted in 1977 to great fanfare. The Pininfarina-designed, targa-top sports car was the car of choice on the '80s TV show 'Magnum P.I.' Ferrari 250 GT California Spider: The Ferrari California Spider is the most expensive and arguably the most famous Ferrari ever produced. Its legend was enhanced by its starring role in John Hughes' 1986 film, 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' The California Spider regularly commands auction prices of more than $15 million. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Honorable Mention: 458 Italia. The 458 is one of our favourite Ferraris ever produced, but falls just outside of our top 10. The 458 Italia is the perfect blend of modern technology and style with traditional Ferrari brute power and engineering. Ferrari The Italia gets its power from a 570-horsepower, 4.5 litre normally aspirated V8 (no turbo). The 458 could be the best V8 Ferrari has ever produced. And with the 2015 introduction of the 488 GTB and its turbo V8, it could also be the last one we see for a long time. Ferrari

