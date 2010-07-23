Chechen Terrorists Break Into Russian Power Station, Kill Guards, And Knock Out Power For Two Months

Chechen terrorists launched their first attack on an economic target. It was a brutal success, which has authorities worried they may strike again.



If you’re wondering how this affects America, check the subtext of Medvedev’s recent visit to Washington: America listed the Chechen leader as a terrorist and Russia removed a ban on US poultry imports. In other words, we’ve cast our lots in this escalating crisis.

And Lindsey Vonn is headed to the area in two years for the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Here’s a shocking account of the attack from Moscow Times:

The unidentified attackers entered the station at about 4:20 a.m., shooting the two guards to death, the station’s owner, state-controlled RusHydro, said in a statement.

The attackers then captured and tortured two employees to find out the location of the generators, which are the core of the station, a RusHydro official told Gazeta.ru. The station has an alarm button, but the employees failed to react quickly enough to activate it, the report said.

The attackers struck one employee with the butts of their guns and slashed the other with a knife, but left them both alive, the official said. No other people were present at the station.

Moving on to the room housing the station’s three generators, the assailants planted five bombs, four of which went off at about 5:25 a.m., RusHydro said. The fifth bomb was defused later by the Federal Security Service.

