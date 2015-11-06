Northwestern's business school is being rocked by dramatic allegations of cheating

Wikimedia Commons Kellogg School of Management

Students at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management have alleged six peers blatantly cheated on a final and that the administration is trying to cover it up, according to detailed article by Ethan Baron of Poets & Quants, which covers business schools.

Six male students in the MS in Management Studies program engaged in blatant cheating while taking their account and statistics finals, Baron reported, citing three students who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The anonymous sources claimed the students were passing notes, drawing charts in the air, and sharing answers on their exams when proctors left the room.

The three anonymous students claim the administration is complicit in the cheating because it doesn’t want the school’s reputation to be ruined.

“Everybody in the class knows what is happening and everyone in the class knows that the sole goal of the administration is to silence the witnesses,” one source told Baron.

The students also say they fear retribution from the school over discussing the cheating allegations because the honour code forbids students from discussing possible violations of the honour code.

The witnesses also allege they have been threatened over the phone with physical harm by the cheaters, Baron reports. “The day I come to know who reported me, I will f***ing kill him or her,” one of the cheaters pledged, according to a witness.

Of the six students accused of cheating, two told Poets & Quants they did not cheat, two would not address the allegations against them, and two did not speak to the news publication.

Poets & Quants got an email response from Kellogg saying it takes any cheating allegations seriously and “all Honour Code issues that are reported are investigated thoroughly and, if necessary and appropriate, include hearings and sanctions.”

It is not yet clear if any students have been handed down punishments related to the claims, but it appears the school is in the process of an investigation, according to Baron.

Business Insider reached out to the Kellogg School of Management, and we will update this post when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.