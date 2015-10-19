Couples must avoid this one thing if they want to stay happy

It’s been ten years since the release of Neil Strauss’ bestselling book “The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists.” Now the author has a new book called “The Truth: An Uncomfortable Book About Relationships.”

Strauss stopped by Business Insider to talk about what he’s learned since the success of “The Game,” and in the process he revealed a fascinating perspective on the reason people cheat on their significant others.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.