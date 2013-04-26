Cheaters Love Chain Steakhouses, According To Adultery Dating Site Ashley Madison

A hot date for cheaters: 6:30pm at Morton’s Steakhouse on a Wednesday.



That’s according to a new survey from extra-marital dating site AshleyMadison.com, which polled 43,000 of its members in 12 major U.S. cities on their dining habits while having an affair.

It turns out that adulterers are much more concerned with not running into anyone they know than the quality of the food: 29% said distance from home was the most important factor when choosing a restaurant for an affair, while just 18% said the food was most important.

Morton’s Steakhouse was the number chain restaurant where cheaters go to dine, but the illustrious P.F. Chang’s and The Cheesecake Factory also made the cut.

“Chain restaurants are larger and less conspicuous,” the site’s Founder and CEO Noel Biderman said in the press release. “Steak houses are always a popular affair destination since they’re not only dimly lit, but also commonly found in business districts, close to hotels where these types of dates typically end.”

For those with a more refined pallet, Ashley Madison broke out the favoured high-end locations in each of the 12 cities, too.

Top chain restaurants for cheaters:

Top local restaurants for cheaters:

BOSTON: Mistral Bistro, Oiishi, Temezcal, Prezzo,

CHICAGO: Gibson’s, Tavern on Rush, Kiki’s Bistro, Ditka’s,

LOS ANGELES: Pace, Craig’s, Dan Tana, South Beverly Grill

MIAMI: Bianca, Prime Italian, Joe’s Stone Crab, Red

NEW YORK: Blue Water Grill, Blue Fin, Momofuku

PHILADELPHIA: Valanni, Amis, MIxto, Walnut St. Supperclub

DALLAS: Celebration, Marquee Grill, Jake’s, Mi Piaci

PHOENIX: Talavera, Durant’s, Panne Bianco, Macjos, Ztejas

SAN FRANCISCO: Royko’s, Cliff House Bistro, Spiedo, Alexander’s

D.C.: Marcel’s, Rasika, Blue Duck Tavern, Oya, The Cure

