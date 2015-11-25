What everyone involved in the Syria conflict wants in one giant slide

On Tuesday morning, the Turkish military said that it shot down a Russian jet on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey, a NATO member, claims that the Russian jet violated Turkish airspace. Russia has denied this.

In a press conference, Russian president Vladimir Putin called the act a “stab in the back by the associates of terrorism,” and added that “today’s tragic event will have serious consequences for Russian-Turkish relations.”

This latest development adds another complicated layer to the on-going Syrian conflict, where the key players have varying regional interests and priorities.

Citi Research’s chief global political analyst Tina Fordham put together a brief cheat-sheet on the key players in the Syria conflict — and some of their motivations.

If you need a quick refresher, take a look below:

