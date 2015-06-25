CHEAT SHEET: 10 of the best private schools for girls in Melbourne

The city of Melbourne has a wide array of distinguished and reputable schools, many of which were previously attended by top Australian business leaders.

Following the lists of top private schools in Sydney, Business Insider has created a similar list for Melbourne.

Using the Better Education website, Business Insider has ranked the schools based on the percentage of students who achieved a VCE of 40 or more. Every list like this has its limitations and this is based on very specific criteria around VCE results – if you are considering a school there are a range of other factors like personal development and overall school philosophies that might come into play.

The VCE is Victoria’s equivalent of the HSC in New South Wales. The VCE has a maximum study score of 50.

Melbourne Girls Grammar School is the most expensive school with annual tuition fees for a senior student costing parents $33,919. Meanwhile Camberwell Girls Grammar School, Canterbury proved to be the most bang for your buck, ranking eighth on the list and offering the lowest tuition fees at $22,015 per annum for a senior student.

It is also worth noting that Beth Rivkah Ladies College is the only school to offer the CAPS system for payment, thereby maintaining affordability at all times, regardless the number of children attending the school. Parents are charged the lower of full fees or CAPS fees – which is a percentage of between 8-18% of your family income – whichever is less in their particular circumstances.

Here’s your quick guide to private girls’ schools in Melbourne. And yes, we’ll be doing the boys’ schools next.

1. Ruyton Girls' School, Kew. The Good Schools website. Founded: 1878. Motto: Recte et fideliter, or ‘Upright and faithful’. Cost: Payable with application of admission is a non-refundable application fee of $110.00. To confirm a place in the school, once the students enrolment is paid in advance. This sum will be credited to the final fee statement when the student leaves the school. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 is $28,860 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 37.7% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 752 students, according to My School. Destinations: According to the school's 2014 annual report, 28.5% of the graduating students attended the University of Melbourne, 21% to Deakin University, 21% Monash University, 11% RMIT, 9.5% went to ANU, 3% to ACU, 3% to La Trobe, 1.5% Swinburne University of Technology and 1.5% to the University of USA. Notable Alumni: Judith Durham, singer. Kim Crow, Olympic rower. 2. Shelford Girls' Grammar, Caulfield. Founded: 1898. Motto: Quaerite primo regnum Dei, or 'Seek ye first the kingdom of God'. Cost: Upon enrolment students must pay an application fee of $100. Then to confirm a child's place in the school, following an official offer, a non-refundable fee $1,000 is also payable. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 is $25,518 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 37.5% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 441 students, according to the school's 2014 annual report. Destinations: 'For the thirteenth consecutive year, 100% of Shelford students received a First Round Tertiary,' reads the annual report. '94% of Shelford students going to University to study a degree, 4% of Shelford students going to University to study an associate degree at RMIT in Fashion and Textile Merchandising, 2% of Shelford students going to TAFE/ other tertiary offer.' Notable Alumni: Anna Cordingley, set designer. Krystal Weir, Olympian. 3. Fintona Girls' School, Balwyn. Founded: 1896. Motto: Age quod agis, or 'Do what you do well'. Cost: A non-refundable application fee of $110 is payable before placement on the waiting list. Upon acceptance of a formal letter of offer a non-refundable enrolment fee of $800 per family is payable. In addition to the application and enrolment fees, a forward fee deposit of a half term’s fees is required to secure a place at Fintona. When the student commences as scheduled, this deposit is credited against the first tuition fee account. The deposit is non-refundable. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 is $25,664 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 37.2% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 456 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: According to the school's annual report: 'There were 54 students who completed Year 12 in 2013. 100% of our students received a first round university offer.' 37.5% of the students attended Monash University, 33.9% to the University of Melbourne, 10.7% to RMIT, 8.9% to La Trobe, 3.6% to Deakin, 3.6% to ACU and 1.8% to Swinburne University. Notable Alumni: Pattie Menzies, wife of former Prime Minister Robert Menzies. Beryl Beaurepaire, Australian activist and politician. Helen Caldicott, physician, author, and anti-nuclear advocate, and former Victorian Liberal frontbencher Andrea Coote. 4. Beth Rivkah Ladies College, St Kilda East. Founded: 1956. Motto: Educating for life. Cost: Yeshivah-Beth Rivkah College uses the CAPS system of payment for school fees. According to a report the school sent Business Insider, 'CAPS gives families an indication of the maximum yearly fee that a family will be charged based on household income regardless of how many children attend the school.' Therefore the less a family earns, the lower the school fees charged, and the percentage of fees you pay is guaranteed not to exceed between 8-18% of the household income. Alternatively the school has a full fee schedule where the tuition fees for a student in year 12 is $22,880 per annum. Parents are charged the lower of full fees or CAPS fees, whichever is less in their particular circumstances. There are also no application or enrolment costs. 2014 VCE result: 30.5% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 572 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: According to the school's 2013 performance report: '100% of students who applied, received offers for tertiary courses, of which 29 were 1st or 2nd preferences. Approximately 90% of these opted to commence Religious Studies courses both in Australia and overseas before undertaking their tertiary studies.' Notable Alumni: Business Insider could not locate this information. 5. Lauriston Girls' School, Armadale. Founded: 1901. Motto: Sancte sapienter strenue, or 'Holiness, wisdom, strength'. Cost: Upon application for admission a non-refundable registration fee of $100 is payable. This is followed by a non-refundable admission fee of $1,000 per student, with a maximum charge of $1,500 per family. This fee is payable with the acceptance of an offer of a definite place. The tuition fees for a student in years 10-12 is $32,657 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 29.8% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 766 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: From last year's graduates, 37% of students attended the University of Melbourne, 37% attended Monash University, 11% went to Deakin, 8% to RMIT, 5% to Swinburne University of Technology, 1% to ACU and 1% to La Trobe. Notable Alumni: Livinia Nixon, television presenter. Kit Willow Podgornik, fashion designer. Stephanie Moorhouse, Olympian. Amy Brown, film producer and director. Elise Gillespie, GM of Bakers Delight. 6. Loreto Mandeville Hall, Toorak. Founded: 1924. Motto: Maria regina angelorum, or 'Mary, queen of the angels.' Cruci dum spiro fido, or 'In the Cross, while I breathe, I trust'. Cost: Upon application for enrolment a non-refundable fee of $200 is payable. If a formal offer for a place in the school is extended, confirmation must be made with a $1,400 enrolment fee, which is also non-refundable. Six months prior to entry, a non-refundable commencement fee of $2,000 is requested prior the student starting at the school. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 is $24,585 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 28.9% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 1002 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: According to the 2013 annual report: 'All 99 Year 12 students who applied for tertiary placements have received offers across a broad field of interests.' 'The University of Melbourne and Monash University are once again attracting large numbers of our students, with 35 girls offered places at the University of Melbourne, and 33 at Monash; a combined total of 68% of the cohort gaining admission to Victoria’s two most prestigious universities.' Notable Alumni: Elizabeth Curtain, a former Supreme Court judge. Clare O'Neil, an Australian politician. 7. Presbyterian Ladies' College, Burwood. Founded: 1875. Motto: Lex Dei vitae lampas, or 'The law of God is the lamp of life'. Cost: A student can register for enrolment at the college with an application fee of $100. This does not guarantee that a place offer will be made and is non-refundable. The college also requires payment of a non-refundable, non-transferable enrolment fee on acceptance of a place offer. The enrolment fee is currently $1,200. The tuition fees for a student in years 10-12 is $27,480 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 28.8% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 1409 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: In 2013, 132 PLC students successfully completed the VCE, while 32 students completed the International Baccalaureate. According to the 2013 annual report prepared for the federal government: 'All students received an offer for further study. 85% of offers were from Monash University or the University of Melbourne, 55 offers were for double degrees, 10 students received offers from 19 different universities overseas and more than 15 received scholarship offers to local, interstate and overseas universities.' Notable Alumni: Fiona Balfour, businesswoman. Jillian Skinner, politician. Justice Marcia Neave, judge of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Court of Appeals division. 8. Camberwell Girls Grammar School, Canterbury. Founded: 1920. Motto: Utilis in ministerium, or 'Useful in service'. Cost: A student can be registered as an applicant following the payment of a non-refundable registration fee of $100. An enrolment confirmation fee of $1,000 is payable following the offer of a place. This fee is also non-refundable. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 is $22,015 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 27.3% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 753 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: According to the school's 'CamReview' for 2013, 36% of students attended the University of Melbourne, 34% to Monash University, 11% to Deakin University, 6% to Latrobe University, 4% to RMIT University and 9% were classified as other. Notable Alumni: Cecilia Cheung, a Hong Kong based actress, Joan Child, former politician. Rhiannon Fish, actress. 9. Melbourne Girls Grammar School, South Yarra. Founded: 1893. Motto: Nisi Dominus frustra, or 'Without the Lord, all is in vain'. Cost: Upon application for enrolment a non-refundable fee of $150 is payable. If a formal offer for a place is then extended, confirmation must be made with a $1,500 enrolment fee. This fee is also non-refundable. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 is $33,919 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 25.4% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 882 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: In 2014, 100% of students received an offer in their chosen field of interest, according to the school's website. 34% of students attended Monash University, 34% to University of Melbourne, 17% to RMIT, 6% to Deakin University, 3% to ACU, 3% to VU, !% to La Trobe and 2% were classified as other. Notable Alumni: Portia de Rossi, actress. Sally Walker, former Vice Chancellor of Deakin University. 10. Mentone Girls' Grammar School, Mentone. Founded: 1899. Motto: Vero nihil verius, or 'Nothing truer than truth'. Cost: A $100 non-refundable application fee is payable upon enrolment. An offered place at the school is reserved subject to receipt of a $1,000 admission fee. The tuition fees for a student in years 11-12 are $22,344 per annum. 2014 VCE result: 25% of students achieved scores of 40 and over. Size: 667 students, according to My Schools. Destinations: In of 2012, 94% of students were offered places at Australia’s leading universities; 45% of students attended Monash University, 30% the University of Melbourne and 8% to Deakin. Notable Alumni: Dulcie Boling, businessperson. Nicole Bradtke, former tennis player.

