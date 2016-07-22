The cheapest US airports to fly in and out of

Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Long Beach AirportFlickr/carpathiarLong Beach Airport is the cheapest airport in the US.

Cheapflights.com
just released its 7th annual US Airport Affordability Index
, which ranks 101 popular US airports by average airfare.
Long Beach Airport, with an average airfare of $202, reclaimed its spot as the cheapest airport in the US. It had briefly given up this accolade despite topping the list twice in the past.

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport is hot on its heels at number two, averaging an airfare of $203. It jumped a whopping 27 spots to get there, just one dollar short of Long Beach.

In contrast, you might want to avoid flying into Honolulu, Hawaii, which defends its title of being the most expensive airport in America, with tickets averaging $641 — though they’re over $150 cheaper than last year’s average. This reflects a general trend: one of the biggest takeaways of this year’s index was an overall drop in airfare.

The index also shows us that location doesn’t necessarily matter, as popular airports like LaGuardia in NYC beat less frequented ones like McGhee Tyson.

Here are the top 10 cheapest airports in the country:

Rank Airport Average Airfare 2015

Rank

1 Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB) $202 7
2 Dallas/Fort Worth International, TX (DFW) $203 29
3 LaGuardia, NY (LGA) $215 4
4 General Mitchell International, WI (MKE) $230 66
5 Minneapolis-St Paul International, MN (MSP) $237 22
6 Denver International, CO (DEN) $242 13
7 Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International, FL (FLL) $245 17
8 Chicago-O’Hare International, IL (ORD) $246 5
9 Atlanta International, GA (ATL) $249 2
10 Philadelphia International, PA (PHL) $253 6

And here are the 10 most expensive ones:

92 James M. Cox Dayton International, OH (DAY) $439 97
93 Kahului, HI (OGG) $444 33
94 Yeager, WV (CRW) $454 100
95 John F. Kennedy International, NY (JFK) $454 64
96 Anchorage International, AK (ANC) $492 96
97 Sacramento International Airport, CA (SMF) $493 42
98 Pensacola Regional, FL (PNS) $498 93
99 Northwest Arkansas Regional, AR (XNA) $536 99
100 McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS) $543 94
101 Honolulu International, HI (HNL) $641 101

