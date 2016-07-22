The cheapest US airports to fly in and out of

Cheapflights.com
just released its 7th annual US Airport Affordability Index
, which ranks 101 popular US airports by average airfare.
Long Beach Airport, with an average airfare of $202, reclaimed its spot as the cheapest airport in the US. It had briefly given up this accolade despite topping the list twice in the past.
Dallas/Fort Worth Airport is hot on its heels at number two, averaging an airfare of $203. It jumped a whopping 27 spots to get there, just one dollar short of Long Beach.
In contrast, you might want to avoid flying into Honolulu, Hawaii, which defends its title of being the most expensive airport in America, with tickets averaging $641 — though they’re over $150 cheaper than last year’s average. This reflects a general trend: one of the biggest takeaways of this year’s index was an overall drop in airfare.
The index also shows us that location doesn’t necessarily matter, as popular airports like LaGuardia in NYC beat less frequented ones like McGhee Tyson.
Here are the top 10 cheapest airports in the country:
|Rank
|Airport
|Average Airfare
|
2015
Rank
|1
|Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB)
|$202
|7
|2
|Dallas/Fort Worth International, TX (DFW)
|$203
|29
|3
|LaGuardia, NY (LGA)
|$215
|4
|4
|General Mitchell International, WI (MKE)
|$230
|66
|5
|Minneapolis-St Paul International, MN (MSP)
|$237
|22
|6
|Denver International, CO (DEN)
|$242
|13
|7
|Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International, FL (FLL)
|$245
|17
|8
|Chicago-O’Hare International, IL (ORD)
|$246
|5
|9
|Atlanta International, GA (ATL)
|$249
|2
|10
|Philadelphia International, PA (PHL)
|$253
|6
And here are the 10 most expensive ones:
|92
|James M. Cox Dayton International, OH (DAY)
|$439
|97
|93
|Kahului, HI (OGG)
|$444
|33
|94
|Yeager, WV (CRW)
|$454
|100
|95
|John F. Kennedy International, NY (JFK)
|$454
|64
|96
|Anchorage International, AK (ANC)
|$492
|96
|97
|Sacramento International Airport, CA (SMF)
|$493
|42
|98
|Pensacola Regional, FL (PNS)
|$498
|93
|99
|Northwest Arkansas Regional, AR (XNA)
|$536
|99
|100
|McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS)
|$543
|94
|101
|Honolulu International, HI (HNL)
|$641
|101
