These are the cheapest, fastest ways to get from London to Paris

There are many options for getting from London to Paris. Plane. Boat. Train. But which is the best?

We’ve created a guide — broken down by price, time, and perks and disadvantages — to help you make the best choice. If your goal is to save money, the cheapest routes are listed from the top, but be aware: Megabus’ famed £1 offers are not available this season. Shame.

