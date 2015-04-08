It's now cheaper to travel to Europe than it has been in years

Europe is known as one of the most expensive places to travel, but a strong dollar and weaker euro mean that international travellers can find some great deals to Europe this summer.

TripAdvisor just released its TripIndex Europe report, which analyses hotel prices in several European cities. The report found that the average cost of a one-week summer trip to Europe has declined by an average of 11%.

Istanbul is the cheapest European city to visit this summer, with a one-week trip costing an average of $AU2,445 — 25% cheaper than it would have cost to travel there last year. The average nightly hotel rate in Istanbul is only $AU126 and the average cost of airfare is $AU1,559. Over the last several years, Istanbul has been gaining popularity as one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, and now is an incredibly affordable time to travel there.

Other affordable destinations in Europe are Bucharest, Romania, where a one-week trip costs an average of $AU2,468, and Krakow, Poland, where a one-week trip costs an average of $AU2,525. Zurich, Reykjavik, London, and Edinburgh are the most expensive destinations in Europe.

See the chart below for more information on the cost of European travel this summer.

