The 25 Cheapest Teams To See In Person

Cork Gaines
Tampa Bay Rays mascotGetty Images

Using data collected by Team Marketing from surveys of teams in the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) we created the Adult Cost Index (ACI) which is how much it might cost one fan to attend a game

Similar to Team Marketing’s Fan Cost Index (FCI), which looks at the cost of attending a game for a family of four, the ACI is the cost for a single fan to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium.

The biggest difference between the FCI and ACI is that we have removed the extraneous costs (e.g. caps, programs) and assume the fan shares the cost of parking with one other person.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the 25 cheapest teams. The list includes 22 baseball teams, three NBA teams, no NHL teams, and no NFL teams.

#25 New Orleans Pelicans -- $US52.35

League: NBA

Average ticket: $US29.85

Fan Cost Index*: $US220.40

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#24 New York Mets -- $US52.30

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US25.30

Fan Cost Index*: $US223.70

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#23 Houston Astros -- $US51.84

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US30.09

Fan Cost Index*: $US224.33

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#22 Minnesota Twins -- $US51.59

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US32.59

Fan Cost Index*: $US221.36

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#21 Toronto Blue Jays -- $US51.21

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US25.38

Fan Cost Index*: $US229.84

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#20 Chicago White Sox -- $US50.80

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US26.05

Fan Cost Index*: $US210.18

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#19 Indiana Pacers -- $US48.87

League: NBA

Average ticket: $US31.62

Fan Cost Index*: $US212.86

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#18 Seattle Mariners -- $US48.45

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US28.45

Fan Cost Index*: $US203.78

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#17 Charlotte Bobcats -- $US47.27

League: NBA

Average ticket: $US29.27

Fan Cost Index*: $US203.06

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#16 Los Angeles Angels -- $US44.29

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US27.54

Fan Cost Index*: $US196.16

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#15 Los Angeles Dodgers -- $US43.87

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US22.37

Fan Cost Index*: $US204.95

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#14 Texas Rangers -- $US43.04

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US22.54

Fan Cost Index*: $US196.13

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#13 Detroit Tigers -- $US42.11

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US26.36

Fan Cost Index*: $US195.44

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#12 Oakland Athletics -- $US41.87

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US22.12

Fan Cost Index*: $US180.48

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#11 Colorado Rockies -- $US41.65

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US23.65

Fan Cost Index*: $US196.60

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#10 Milwaukee Brewers -- $US41.45

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US24.95

Fan Cost Index*: $US176.80

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#9 Kansas City Royals -- $US41.33

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US19.83

Fan Cost Index*: $US172.32

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#8 Atlanta Braves -- $US41.07

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US17.32

Fan Cost Index*: $US170.78

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#7 Baltimore Orioles -- $US37.64

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US23.89

Fan Cost Index*: $US169.06

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#6 Cincinnati Reds -- $US37.35

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US21.35

Fan Cost Index*: $US165.39

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#5 Pittsburgh Pirates -- $US36.71

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US17.21

Fan Cost Index*: $US164.84

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#4 Cleveland Indians -- $US35.59

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US19.59

Fan Cost Index*: $US157.36

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#3 San Diego Padres -- $US32.99

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US15.99

Fan Cost Index*: $US151.94

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#2 Tampa Bay Rays -- $US32.39

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US20.39

Fan Cost Index*: $US155.54

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#1 Arizona Diamondbacks -- $US30.14

League: MLB

Average ticket: $US16.89

Fan Cost Index*: $US122.53

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

Now check out the mansion Drew Bledsoe just put on the market

Former NFL Great Drew Bledsoe Is Selling His Mansion In Oregon for $US10 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.