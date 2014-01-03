The 25 Cheapest Teams To See In Person

Using data collected by Team Marketing from surveys of teams in the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) we created the Adult Cost Index (ACI) which is how much it might cost one fan to attend a game

Similar to Team Marketing’s Fan Cost Index (FCI), which looks at the cost of attending a game for a family of four, the ACI is the cost for a single fan to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium.

The biggest difference between the FCI and ACI is that we have removed the extraneous costs (e.g. caps, programs) and assume the fan shares the cost of parking with one other person.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the 25 cheapest teams. The list includes 22 baseball teams, three NBA teams, no NHL teams, and no NFL teams.

