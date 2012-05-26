Flying Cross-Country Has Become Strangely Cheaper Than Regional Flights

Blue states saw airfares above the national average ($207). Blue states were below average.

There’s a strange new finding in a report by airline tracker ARC: travelling across the country is somehow cheaper than sticking to one coast. After poring over more than 770 million tickets sold between from Jan. 1, 2006 and Dec. 31, 2011, ARC found it was more expensive to fly in states clustered together in certain areas–the upper Midwest, the South, and the Northeast–than long-distance trips.



“Although there is no one reason why this deviation should be true, many factors could contribute, including overall traffic volume, level of competition, presence of low-cost carriers, and demographic characteristics of the travelling population such as the composition of business versus leisure passengers,” said Chuck Thackston, managing director of data and analytics at ARC.

Still, airfare prices have surged in the last five years, the study found. Tickets averaged about $178 between 2006 and 2011 but jumped to $207 this year. Colorado took the lead as the most fare-friendly state, with rates about 18 per cent below last year’s average.

Lowest Average Round-Trip Domestic Airfare

5/1/11 – 4/30/12

1. Colorado: $171

2. Florida: $175

3. Missouri: $177

4. Maryland: $178

5. Nevada: $179

Highest Average Round-Trip Domestic Airfare

5/1/11 – 4/30/12

1. N. Dakota: $270

2. Wyoming: $264

3. New Jersey: $263

4. Kentucky: $243

5. Arkansas: $240

Lowest Average Round-Trip Domestic Airfare

1/1/06 – 12/31/11

1. Florida: $152

2. Nevada: $155

3. Colorado: $157

4. Maryland: $157

5. Idaho: $160

Highest Average Round-Trip Domestic Airfare

1/1/06 – 12/31/11

1. Wyoming: $227

2. N. Dakota: $226

3. S. Dakota: $220

4. Kentucky: $218

5. Montana: $218

