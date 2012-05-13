The Cheapest Michelin-Starred Meals You Can Eat In The San Francisco Bay Area

Photo: Solbar – Solage Calistoga
A Michelin star can bring a restaurant into the spotlight overnight.Unfortunately, most restaurants that receive a coveted star are also super expensive. But in the San Francisco Bay area, there are a few places where you can grab a 1-star dinner for $70 or less.
We checked the single-starred restaurants against Zagat‘s cost estimates, which include a meal, one drink, and tip. Sadly, all 2- or 3-starred meals in the area cost well over $100 a person.
13555 Hwy. 116 (River Rd.), Guerneville
This restaurant on a country road in Guerneville serves classic California cuisine.
5800 Geary Blvd. (22nd Ave.), San Francisco
Moroccan fare with a California twist served in a classic casbah-style atmosphere.
3870 17th St. (Pond St.), San Francisco
Chef Melissa Perello's charming restaurant in the Castro has an ever-changing menu of California comfort food.
Solage Resort, 755 Silverado Trail (bet. Brannan St. & Pickett Rd.), Calistoga
Solbar's kitchen is run an ex-French Laundry chef, who serves up California cuisine in a Wine Country setting.
6534 Washington St. (Yount St.), Yountville
This French bistro is chef Thomas Keller's more affordable eatery in Yountville (his star restaurant, The French Laundry, is nearby but far pricier).
708 Bush St. (bet. Mason & Powell Sts.), San Francisco
Sons & Daughters serves up American fare in a tiny but trendy setting in Nob Hill.
Hotel Los Gatos, 210 E. Main St. (High School Ct.), Los Gatos
Upscale, creative versions of Greek and Mediterranean classics in Los Gatos.
1 Market St. (bet. Spear & Steuart Sts.), San Francisco
This American restaurant in the Embarcardero is popular with the expense account crowd for business lunches.
InterContinental Hotel, 888 Howard St. (bet. 4th & 5th Sts.), San Francisco
Luce, which serves Italian fare in a hotel setting, is also popular for business lunches and dinners.
Audiffred Bldg, .1 Mission St. (Steuart St.), San Francisco
This classic eatery was just named Outstanding Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation.
6480 Washington St. (corner of Washington St. & Oak Circle), Yountville
Richard Reddington's Napa restaurant serves California food with a touch of Asian fusion.
Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd. (Sonoma Hwy.), Sonoma
Californian/French cuisine and a massive wine list at ths Sonoma Valley hotspot.
2967 Woodside Rd. (Whiskey Hill Rd.), Woodside
This classic American dining room is popular with Silicon Valley's bigwigs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.