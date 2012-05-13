The Cheapest Michelin-Starred Meals You Can Eat In The San Francisco Bay Area

Julie Zeveloff
A Michelin star can bring a restaurant into the spotlight overnight.Unfortunately, most restaurants that receive a coveted star are also super expensive. But in the San Francisco Bay area, there are a few places where you can grab a 1-star dinner for $70 or less.

We checked the single-starred restaurants against Zagat‘s cost estimates, which include a meal, one drink, and tip. Sadly, all  2- or 3-starred meals in the area cost well over $100 a person.

An average meal at Applewood Inn costs $54

13555 Hwy. 116 (River Rd.), Guerneville

This restaurant on a country road in Guerneville serves classic California cuisine.

An average meal at Aziza costs $54

5800 Geary Blvd. (22nd Ave.), San Francisco

Moroccan fare with a California twist served in a classic casbah-style atmosphere.

An average meal at Frances costs $55

3870 17th St. (Pond St.), San Francisco

Chef Melissa Perello's charming restaurant in the Castro has an ever-changing menu of California comfort food.

An average meal at Solbar - Solage Calistoga costs $56

Solage Resort, 755 Silverado Trail (bet. Brannan St. & Pickett Rd.), Calistoga

Solbar's kitchen is run an ex-French Laundry chef, who serves up California cuisine in a Wine Country setting.

An average meal at Bouchon costs $59

6534 Washington St. (Yount St.), Yountville

This French bistro is chef Thomas Keller's more affordable eatery in Yountville (his star restaurant, The French Laundry, is nearby but far pricier).

An average meal at Sons & Daughters costs $60

708 Bush St. (bet. Mason & Powell Sts.), San Francisco

Sons & Daughters serves up American fare in a tiny but trendy setting in Nob Hill.

An average meal at Dio Deka costs $61

Hotel Los Gatos, 210 E. Main St. (High School Ct.), Los Gatos

Upscale, creative versions of Greek and Mediterranean classics in Los Gatos.

An average meal at One Market Restaurant costs $61

1 Market St. (bet. Spear & Steuart Sts.), San Francisco

This American restaurant in the Embarcardero is popular with the expense account crowd for business lunches.

An average meal at Luce costs $65

InterContinental Hotel, 888 Howard St. (bet. 4th & 5th Sts.), San Francisco

Luce, which serves Italian fare in a hotel setting, is also popular for business lunches and dinners.

An average meal at Boulevard costs $69

Audiffred Bldg, .1 Mission St. (Steuart St.), San Francisco

This classic eatery was just named Outstanding Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation.

An average meal at Redd costs $70

6480 Washington St. (corner of Washington St. & Oak Circle), Yountville

Richard Reddington's Napa restaurant serves California food with a touch of Asian fusion.

An average meal at Santé at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn costs $70

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd. (Sonoma Hwy.), Sonoma

Californian/French cuisine and a massive wine list at ths Sonoma Valley hotspot.

An average meal at The Village Pub costs $67

2967 Woodside Rd. (Whiskey Hill Rd.), Woodside

This classic American dining room is popular with Silicon Valley's bigwigs.

