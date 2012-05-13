The Cheapest Michelin-Starred Meals You Can Eat In The San Francisco Bay Area

Photo: Solbar – Solage Calistoga

A Michelin star can bring a restaurant into the spotlight overnight.Unfortunately, most restaurants that receive a coveted star are also super expensive. But in the San Francisco Bay area, there are a few places where you can grab a 1-star dinner for $70 or less.



We checked the single-starred restaurants against Zagat‘s cost estimates, which include a meal, one drink, and tip. Sadly, all 2- or 3-starred meals in the area cost well over $100 a person.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.