The 20 Cheapest Countries For Vice

Miami, Ibiza and Las Vegas may be some of the best party spots on the globe, but a trip to those places can cost a lot of money.We wanted to know where in the world it would be cheapest to indulge in some common vices—specifically booze, beer, wine, and marijuana.
We can’t vouch for the nightlife in most of these places, but they certainly aren’t expensive places to party.
- Beer (500ml): $0.31
- Wine (750ml): $0.48
- Aguardente spirit, 30-40% alcohol (750ml): $1.12
- Cannabis herb (1g): $7.00
Guinea-Bissau may be one of Africa's smallest nations, but it has become one of the biggest cocaine traffickers to Europe.
To come up with this ranking we looked at every country with average beer, wine, and spirit prices listed in the World Health organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol 2004, the most recent year for which those figures are available. For those countries, we also looked the average price of 1g of Cannabis herb listed in the UN World Drug Report 2006 or on this marijuana global price map.
We averaged the prices to achieve a total score. The lower the total score, the higher the country placed in our rankings.
- Beer (500ml): $0.37
- Wine (750ml): $7.80
- Kassipu, 30-40% alcohol (750ml): $0.52
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.015
Kassipu, Sri Lanka's 'special drink,' is a type of moonshine made from, according to one blogger, 'sugar, bananas, chameleons, barbed wire, rat snake, garbage, and God knows what else. It can be used in cars as a substitute for gasoline.'
- Beer (500ml): $0.48
- Wine (750ml): $1.60
- Spirit (750ml): $1.60
- Cannabis herb (1g): $4.00
If you're willing to give up freedom of the press for a cheap drink, than Eritrea is the place for you; Reporters Without Borders placed Eritrea dead last -- even behind North Korea, Iran, and Cuba -- in its 2009 Press Freedom Index.
- Beer (500ml): $0.30
- Wine (750ml): $1.50
- Spirit (750ml): $1.13
- Cannabis herb (1g): $3.70
Romania, like many of its neighbours, has a rich tradition of wine making -- and wine drinking too.
- Beer (500ml): $0.38
- Wine (750ml): $0.94
- Spirit (750ml): $4.87
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.20
Africa's largest economy has some of its cheapest alcohol prices too. However, earlier this year the government aimed to crack down on alcohol advertising and drinking while driving.
- Beer (500ml): $0.97
- Wine (750ml): $1.46
- Spirit (750ml): $1.46
- Cannabis herb (1g): $2.50
Popular drinks in Kazakhstan include fermented camel and mare's milk. In some places, vodka is cheaper than bottled water, according to WikiTravel.
- Beer (500ml): $0.47
- Wine (750ml): $2.34
- Samogon, 50% alcohol (750ml): $0.94
- Cannabis herb (1g): $2.50
In a climate like Russia's many resort to what college students refer to as a 'liquor coat.'
This quote from the journal Addiction pretty much sums it up: 'To understand the widespread use of alcohol in Russia it is necessary to reflect on the nature of the country. The early inhabitants of the territory that is now Russia survived in a cold and hostile climate, with little agricultural potential.'
- Beer (500ml): $0.50
- Wine (750ml): $1.47
- Spirit (750ml): $4.15
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.10
Despite being notorious for its history of trafficking cocaine, Colombia is one of the cheapest places in the world to purchase marijuana. That may change, as Cannabis was decriminalized earlier this summer.
- Beer (500ml): $0.38
- Wine (750ml): $1.50
- Spirit (750ml): $2.67
- Cannabis herb (1g): $1.30
Polar beer, Venezuela's largest beer maker, is also one of its most popular.
- Beer (500ml): $0.33
- Wine (750ml): $1.95
- Spirit (750ml): $1.41
- Cannabis herb (1g): $1.70
This tiny eastern European country is famous for its wine-making and viticulture; and for a long time, it was the main occupation of most of the country. Today, its citizens consume more alcohol than anyone else in the world.
- Beer (500ml): $0.46
- Wine (750ml): $2.95
- Spirit (750ml): $1.27
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.60
The Philippines is a notorious hotspot for human and narcotics trafficking. Here, former Filipino President Estrada looks at a police seizure of 56 pounds of cocaine.
- Palm wine (500ml): $0.25
- Wine (750ml): $1.89
- Spirit (750ml): $2.27
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.08
Nigeria has the second cheapest alcohol and marijuana prices in Africa.
- Beer (500ml): $0.28
- Wine (750ml): $0.35
- Spirit (750ml): $0.69
- Cannabis herb (1g): $3.00
You know Georgians take their drinking seriously when kidnappers take shots with their hostages (shown here).
- Beer (500ml): $0.21
- Wine (750ml): $1.20
- Spirit (750ml): $1.91
- Cannabis herb (1g): $1.00
Bulgaria has its own national wine day, which two women here are seen celebrating.
- Beer (500ml): $0.33
- Wine (750ml): $0.50
- Spirit (750ml): $1.90
- Cannabis herb (1g): $1.00
Ecuador may have a legal drinking age of 18, but according to Frommer's, it's almost never enforced.
- Homebrew beer (500ml): $0.10
- Wine (750ml): $0.84
- Spirit (750ml): $2.21
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.50
According to Namibia's Cardboard Box Travel Shop, alcohol can only be sold until 5pm on weekdays, 1pm on Saturdays, and not at all on Sundays. Better stock up!
- Beer (500ml): $0.22
- Wine (750ml): $1.63
- Spirit (750ml): $1.63
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.05
Kyrgyzstan's location has made it a prime trafficking route for smuggling drugs from Asia to Europe. More than 25 per cent of young people in Kyrgyzstan have used drugs at least once.
- Beer (500ml): $0.35
- Wine (750ml): $1.25
- Pinga, 39% alcohol (750ml): $0.69
- Cannabis herb (1g): $1.00
The country is already famous for its extravagance, from the colourful favelas to the stunning visuals of carnival. Combine that with prices like these, just imagine how much fun the next Olympics will be.
- Beer (500ml): $0.46
- Wine (750ml): $0.75
- Spirit (750ml): $1.13
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.25
While some remnants of the U.S. invasion may still remain intact, Vietnam has become one of southeast Asia's most popular tourist destinations. What's better than stunning beaches and cheap booze?
- Beer (500ml): $ 0.60
- Rice wine (750ml): $0.36
- Paddy wine, 35-45% alcohol (750ml) : $0.72
- Cannabis herb (1g): $0.8
The middle kingdom came in as our 'winner' on the list.
Surprised?
We were too. While Hong Kong, Macau, and Shanghai have become famous for their growing nightlife and entertainment, don't overlook China's size and diversity -- a huge portion of the country still lives in poverty.
