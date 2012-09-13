The 20 Cheapest Countries For Vice

Beer (500ml): $0.31

Wine (750ml): $0.48

Aguardente spirit, 30-40% alcohol (750ml): $1.12

Cannabis herb (1g): $7.00

Guinea-Bissau may be one of Africa's smallest nations, but it has become one of the biggest cocaine traffickers to Europe.

To come up with this ranking we looked at every country with average beer, wine, and spirit prices listed in the World Health organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol 2004, the most recent year for which those figures are available. For those countries, we also looked the average price of 1g of Cannabis herb listed in the UN World Drug Report 2006 or on this marijuana global price map.

We averaged the prices to achieve a total score. The lower the total score, the higher the country placed in our rankings.