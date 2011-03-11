AMERICA'S MOST EXPENSIVE TOWN: Buy A Trailer For $600k In Aspen

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow.com

The average home in ski paradise, Aspen, Colo. costs $6 million, according to the WSJ.Anyone looking to buy a house for under a million faces a short list of small properties. We gathered some of the cheapest single family homes in Aspen from Zillow.com.

The cheapest? $559,000. It has two bedrooms and is located in a trailer park.

$559,000—2 bedrooms in a trailer park

Zillow.com

$570,000—one bedroom, 550 square feet

Zillow.com

$565,000—636 square foot apartment

Zillow.com

$639,000—540 square feet, two bedrooms

Zillow.com

$715,000—one bedroom apartment

Zillow.com

$715,000—two bedrooms, 589 square feet

Zillow.com

$725,000—555 square feet, two bedrooms

Zillow.com

$749,000—two bedroom apartment unit

Zillow.com

$799,000—5 bedrooms, in a trailer park

Zillow.com

$800,000—three bedrooms, 686 square feet

Zillow.com

