AMERICA'S MOST EXPENSIVE TOWN: Buy A Trailer For $600k In Aspen

The average home in ski paradise, Aspen, Colo. costs $6 million, according to the WSJ.Anyone looking to buy a house for under a million faces a short list of small properties. We gathered some of the cheapest single family homes in Aspen from Zillow.com.



The cheapest? $559,000. It has two bedrooms and is located in a trailer park.

