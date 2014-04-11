$21-PER-SQUARE-FOOT OR LESS: The 14 Cheapest Homes You Can Buy Right Now

Home inventory is low moving into the spring buying season, which has pushed prices up in a lot of places.

But you can still find a good deal if you know what to look for, like an area with a good cost of living.

Our friends at real estate listing site Point2Homes wanted to find the biggest bargains in the U.S., and came up with 14 listings in its extensive database that were $US21 per square foot or less. Some were as low as $US3 per square foot. (By comparison the average per-square-foot cost of new, single family homes in the U.S. in 2010 was $US84.41).

Most of the properties are fixer-uppers, but some are move-in ready.

