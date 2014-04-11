$21-PER-SQUARE-FOOT OR LESS: The 14 Cheapest Homes You Can Buy Right Now

Home inventory is low moving into the spring buying season, which has pushed prices up in a lot of places.
But you can still find a good deal if you know what to look for, like an area with a good cost of living.
Our friends at real estate listing site Point2Homes wanted to find the biggest bargains in the U.S., and came up with 14 listings in its extensive database that were $US21 per square foot or less. Some were as low as $US3 per square foot. (By comparison the average per-square-foot cost of new, single family homes in the U.S. in 2010 was $US84.41).
Most of the properties are fixer-uppers, but some are move-in ready.
Address: 3137 N Sherman, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Price: $29,899 for 1,660 square feet ($18 per square foot)
You can pick up this quaint home in a low-crime neighbourhood of Indianapolis for a small price. Built in 1930, the two-bedroom home is move-in ready.
Address: 1006 Via Grande, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Price: $25,000 for 1,828 square feet ($14 per square feet)
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Southern California sits in a gated community with a clubhouse, pool, gym and tennis court. Although it's small, the property includes an office with built-in shelves and a large back patio. There's also a double attached garage with laundry and extra storage space.
Address: 2340 Brokaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225
Price: $20,000 for 975 square feet ($21 per square foot)
Built in 1950, this home is a piece of quintessential Americana. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom, plus easy highway access to the amenities of downtown Cincinnati. There's also a rear deck in the backyard and an attached one-car garage.
Address: 7033 S. Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60621
Price: $20,000 for 3,427 square feet ($6 per square foot)
Despite needing interior remodeling, this is a great home for its price and location. It's close to the train and surrounded by parks. The house has five bedrooms, one bathroom, a full basement and an old brick coach house in the back.
Address: 4221 S 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Price: $16,500 for 795 square feet ($21 per square foot)
This quaint little house in the desert has three-bedrooms and one bathroom. The tile flooring throughout is new and helps keep the place cool. The property still needs new paint and landscaping.
Address: 705 South St, Savannah, GA 31405
Price: $16,500 for 2,086 square feet ($8 per square foot)
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on two city blocks. Built in 1910, the exterior has been well kept and should only need a few interior touch-ups.
Address: 607 Elvira St, San Antonio, TX 78207
Price: $16,000 for 881 square feet ($18 per square foot)
This single family home is listed below market value for the San Antonio area. Built in 1994, the two-bedroom house needs some interior repairs, but has a strong exterior and roof.
Address: 1251 Maddox Avenue E E, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Price: $15,500 for 1,162 square feet ($13 per square foot)
This two-bedroom home is great for starting a family. It has wood floors through most of the house and only needs more serious work done in the kitchen. Fort Worth is chock-full of universities and other good secondary schools.
Address: 1404 & 1406 State Street, Little Rock, AR 72202
Price: $14,900 for 2,464 square feet ($6 per square foot)
This duplex has two units with two bedrooms and one bath each. One unit recently had new flooring put in while the other still needs renovations. The building sits near Philander Smith College, a private historically black college.
Address: 2227 Stoneman Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Price: $14,00 0 for 1,750 square feet ($8 per square foot)
This house requires a significant investment to repair both the interior and the exterior. Its only saving grace is the price, below market value, and the location in Dallas County, close to vibrant cultural and educational opportunities.
Address: 7705 Covedale Dr, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Price: $12,800 for 1,778 square feet ($7 per square foot)
A lot comes with this cheap house. Although it needs extensive interior repairs, and new doors throughout, the shell is impressive. The home has four bedrooms, two baths and a screen-enclosed in-ground pool in the backyard.
Address: 2115 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Price: $6,000 for 1,510 square feet ($4 per square foot)
Built in 1905, this old house is just a few blocks from public transportation and a city park. It has a quaint interior with a fireplace in the living room and an immaculate kitchen with plenty of storage space. Outside the kitchen, repairs are needed to the floors, walls, ceilings and stairs.
Address: 1239 Firestone Avenue, Memphis, TN 38107
Price: $5,900 for 876 square feet ($7 per square foot)
This tiny house sits squarely in fixer-upper territory. It needs new flooring throughout and has a den that needs new drywall. But the home includes two bedrooms and a large, open kitchen.
Address: 4801 Labadie Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63115
Price: $3,500 for 1,092 square feet ($3 per square foot)
This brick house built in 1913 makes good use of its small stature. It has two bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom, outfitted for a handicapped resident. The walls and flooring in the rest of the house need a good amount of refurbishing.
