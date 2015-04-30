The 25 cheapest airports to fly into in Europe

It hasn’t been this affordable to travel to Europe in years.
A combination of a strong dollar and a weaker euro means this summer may be the perfect time for you to book a trip across the pond.
However, some European airports are cheaper than others to fly into.
Cheapflights.com ranked the 25 airports in Europe that are cheapest to fly into from the US, based on average airfare.
Dublin is the cheapest airport to fly into, with an average airfare of $US620, while London’s Heathrow International is the most expensive airport to fly into, with an average airfare of $US941.
Take a look at the list below and consider starting your trip somewhere near one of Europe’s more affordable airports.
1. Dublin, Ireland (Dub): $US620
2. Orly, Paris, France (ORY): $US694
3. Capodichino, (Naples) Italy (NAP): $US694
4. Malpensa, Milan, Italy (MXP): $US694
5. Warsaw Chopin, Poland (WAW): $US706
6. Madrid-Barajas, Spain (MAD): $US710
7. Barcelona International, Spain (BCN): $US717
8. Shannon, Ireland (SNN): $US722
9. Schipol, Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS): $US729
10. Lisbon, Portugal (LIS): $US737
11. Charles de Gaulle, Paris, France (CDG): $US738
12. Leonardo da Vinci/Fiumicino, Rome, Italy (FCO): $US739
13. Eleftherios Venizelos, Athens, Greece (ATH): $US742
14. Gatwick, London, UK (LGW): $US750
15. Brussels Airport, Belgium (BRU): $US763
16. Berlin Schoenefeld, Germany (SXF): $US770
17. Venice Marco Polo, Tessera, Italy (VCE): $US784
18. Zurich-Kloten, Switzerland (ZRH): $US785
19. Franz Josef Strauss, Munich, Germany (MUC): $US821
20. Manchester International, UK (MAN): $US870
21. Frankfurt International, Germany (FRA): $US886
22. Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI): $US887
23. Keflavik, Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) $US922
24. Glasgow International, Scotland (GLA): $US936
25. Heathrow, London, UK (LHR): $US941
NOW WATCH: Beautiful drone video of epic trip across South America
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.