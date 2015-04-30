The 25 cheapest airports to fly into in Europe

Dublin AirportShutterstock / Sophie JamesDublin airport is the cheapest airport to fly into in Europe.

It hasn’t been this affordable to travel to Europe in years.

A combination of a strong dollar and a weaker euro means this summer may be the perfect time for you to book a trip across the pond.

However, some European airports are cheaper than others to fly into.

Cheapflights.com ranked the 25 airports in Europe that are cheapest to fly into from the US, based on average airfare.

Dublin is the cheapest airport to fly into, with an average airfare of $US620, while London’s Heathrow International is the most expensive airport to fly into, with an average airfare of $US941.

Take a look at the list below and consider starting your trip somewhere near one of Europe’s more affordable airports.

1. Dublin, Ireland (Dub): $US620

2. Orly, Paris, France (ORY): $US694

3. Capodichino, (Naples) Italy (NAP): $US694

4. Malpensa, Milan, Italy (MXP): $US694

5. Warsaw Chopin, Poland (WAW): $US706

6. Madrid-Barajas, Spain (MAD): $US710

7. Barcelona International, Spain (BCN): $US717

8. Shannon, Ireland (SNN): $US722

9. Schipol, Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS): $US729

10. Lisbon, Portugal (LIS): $US737

11. Charles de Gaulle, Paris, France (CDG): $US738

12. Leonardo da Vinci/Fiumicino, Rome, Italy (FCO): $US739

13. Eleftherios Venizelos, Athens, Greece (ATH): $US742

14. Gatwick, London, UK (LGW): $US750

15. Brussels Airport, Belgium (BRU): $US763

16. Berlin Schoenefeld, Germany (SXF): $US770

17. Venice Marco Polo, Tessera, Italy (VCE): $US784

18. Zurich-Kloten, Switzerland (ZRH): $US785

19. Franz Josef Strauss, Munich, Germany (MUC): $US821

20. Manchester International, UK (MAN): $US870

21. Frankfurt International, Germany (FRA): $US886

22. Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI): $US887

23. Keflavik, Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) $US922

24. Glasgow International, Scotland (GLA): $US936

25. Heathrow, London, UK (LHR): $US941

