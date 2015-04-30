The 25 cheapest airports to fly into in Europe

Shutterstock / Sophie James Dublin airport is the cheapest airport to fly into in Europe.

It hasn’t been this affordable to travel to Europe in years.

A combination of a strong dollar and a weaker euro means this summer may be the perfect time for you to book a trip across the pond.

However, some European airports are cheaper than others to fly into.

Cheapflights.com ranked the 25 airports in Europe that are cheapest to fly into from the US, based on average airfare.

Dublin is the cheapest airport to fly into, with an average airfare of $US620, while London’s Heathrow International is the most expensive airport to fly into, with an average airfare of $US941.

Take a look at the list below and consider starting your trip somewhere near one of Europe’s more affordable airports.

1. Dublin, Ireland (Dub): $US620 2. Orly, Paris, France (ORY): $US694 3. Capodichino, (Naples) Italy (NAP): $US694 4. Malpensa, Milan, Italy (MXP): $US694 5. Warsaw Chopin, Poland (WAW): $US706 6. Madrid-Barajas, Spain (MAD): $US710 7. Barcelona International, Spain (BCN): $US717 8. Shannon, Ireland (SNN): $US722 9. Schipol, Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS): $US729 10. Lisbon, Portugal (LIS): $US737 11. Charles de Gaulle, Paris, France (CDG): $US738 12. Leonardo da Vinci/Fiumicino, Rome, Italy (FCO): $US739 13. Eleftherios Venizelos, Athens, Greece (ATH): $US742 14. Gatwick, London, UK (LGW): $US750 15. Brussels Airport, Belgium (BRU): $US763 16. Berlin Schoenefeld, Germany (SXF): $US770 17. Venice Marco Polo, Tessera, Italy (VCE): $US784 18. Zurich-Kloten, Switzerland (ZRH): $US785 19. Franz Josef Strauss, Munich, Germany (MUC): $US821 20. Manchester International, UK (MAN): $US870 21. Frankfurt International, Germany (FRA): $US886 22. Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI): $US887 23. Keflavik, Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) $US922 24. Glasgow International, Scotland (GLA): $US936 25. Heathrow, London, UK (LHR): $US941

