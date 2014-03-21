MAP: The Cheapest Places To Rent An Apartment In The US

If you’re currently living in a place where the rent is too damn high, we may have just found your next neighbourhood.

According to apartment-finding website Apartment Guide, the Florence — Muscle Shoals area of Alabama, home of the University of North Alabama, has the cheapest rent in the country.



Apartment Guide tracked the average cheapest rent price for every apartment community in the U.S. on February 15 and found the median price for each area, meaning it took the price of each apartment community’s least expensive floor plan and averaged them for each Core Based Statistical Area (CBSA).

These 10 cities made the list, with median monthly rents for apartments in the areas:

1. Florence — Muscle Shoals, AL ($395)

2. Decatur, AL ($420)

3. Fayetteville — Springdale — Rogers, AL/MO ($438)

4. Fort Smith, AR/OK ($460)

5. Statesboro, GA ($468)

6. Springfield, MO ($475)

7. Huntsville, TX ($480)

8. Greenville, NC ($485)

9. Huntsville, AL ($490)

10. [TIE] Johnson City, TN and Wichita, KS ($495)

Hover over the interactive map to see all the regions included in Apartment Guide’s results, or visit Apartment Guide for the full report.

You can see where the most expensive places to rent in the U.S. are by clicking here.

