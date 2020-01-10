I compared the cheapest breakfast sandwiches at 5 fast-food restaurants and the $2.39 sausage McMuffin from McDonald's came out on top

Erin McDowell/Business Insider If you have a couple of dollars laying around, opt for the sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s.

The best part of getting out of bed is arguably a warm, toasted breakfast sandwich on a buttery English muffin or a flaky, Southern-style biscuit.

However, what if you’ve only got a few dollars to spare on your breakfast sammie of choice?

I tried the cheapest breakfast sandwiches from five different fast-food restaurants to determine which one reigns supreme, and which ones were total flops.

The sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit impressed me the most. On the other hand, I thought Dunkin’s egg and cheese English muffin was overpriced, dry, and flavourless.

When you’ve only got a few dollars to spare, you want to make sure your fast-food breakfast sandwich is the best one out there.

I went to five different fast-food restaurants – McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Dunkin’, and Chick-fil-A – to determine which breakfast sandwich is the best bang for your buck.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit impressed me with its flaky, authentic-tasting biscuit and juicy chicken, while the sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s came out on top in terms of taste and value.

On the other hand, I thought Dunkin’s egg and cheese English muffin was overpriced, dry, and flavourless.

Here’s a breakdown of every breakfast sandwich I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best according to taste and value.

7. DUNKIN’: In my opinion, the egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’ left a lot to be desired — and not just because it was the only meatless sammie.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’.

Despite being thin and meatless, the sandwich was the second-most expensive sandwich of the ones I tried. It cost $US3.49.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’.

The English muffin was overdone, thin rather than fluffy, and utterly butterless. The sandwich contained thick egg, but not nearly enough cheese.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’.

All I could taste was the egg — which definitely needed more flavour — and the dry, crusty muffin.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’.

6. BURGER KING: The second-cheapest breakfast sandwich I tried was Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese, which cost $US1.39.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese.

I thought the biscuit was painfully dry and crumbly, though the sausage had a decent amount of flavour.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese.

However, despite the low price, I couldn’t get over the biscuit’s poor texture.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese.

5. BURGER KING: Since the sausage biscuit was so reasonably priced, I decided to see if adding cheese for just $US0.30 could save it.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King’s sausage biscuit with cheese.

Alas, I was wrong. Despite smelling like pure butter when I opened the wrapping paper, I thought the sandwich was just as dry as the first.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King’s sausage biscuit with cheese.

Though the cheese did add slightly more flavour, what was done was done.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King’s sausage biscuit with cheese.

4. McDONALD’S: One of the cheapest menu items on McDonald’s value breakfast menu is its sausage biscuit, which cost $US2.19 at the location I went to.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage biscuit.

The biscuit was crumbly and cake-like, rather than flaky like traditional biscuits.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage biscuit.

However, the gooey cheese atop the sausage patty was plentiful and cut through the biscuit’s dryness.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage biscuit.

The sausage also had a nice level of kick and seasoning.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage biscuit.

3. WENDY’S: The sausage biscuit sandwich from Wendy’s cost just $US0.99, making it the cheapest sandwich I tried.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wendy’s sausage biscuit.

Wendy’s has yet to launch its breakfast menu in all of its locations nationwide, so trying this sandwich from a nearby location in New York City was a true privilege.

I was intrigued by the square-shaped patty, which is the same shape Wendy’s uses for its beef patties.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wendy’s sausage biscuit.

The biscuit was softer and less crumbly than the McDonald’s one. It had a moist inside, unlike others that I tried.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wendy’s sausage biscuit.

The sausage had a slightly spicy, delicious flavour, accentuated by its buttery biscuit. I could’ve gone for some egg or cheese, but for $US0.99, I wasn’t complaining.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wendy’s sausage biscuit.

2. CHICK-FIL-A: Chick-fil-A’s plain chicken biscuit was the most expensive breakfast sandwich I tried. It cost $US3.79.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit.

The biscuit was slathered in butter and, frankly, didn’t look like a fast-food biscuit — it looked like the real deal.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit.

I tried it first without sauce — the chicken was juicy and the biscuit melted in my mouth.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit.

Then, just for kicks, I decided to try it with a little Chick-fil-A sauce.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit.

This sandwich is the stuff breakfast dreams are made of.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit.

However, I couldn’t ignore the fact that the sandwich was the most expensive – the value factor alone knocked it down to second place.

1. McDONALD’S: At the price of $US2.39, the McDonald’s sausage McMuffin — despite being among the cheapest sandwiches I tried — came out on top.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage McMuffin.

The cheese was perfectly gooey and the buttered muffin was moist from a heavy slathering of butter.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage McMuffin.

The sausage patty was so flavorful and juicy, I almost forgot there wasn’t egg inside the sandwich — and I didn’t care.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage McMuffin.

If you have a couple of dollars laying around, opt for this classic fast-food item — no egg required.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage McMuffin.

