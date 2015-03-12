7 great smart watches to buy if the Apple Watch isn't your thing

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The new Apple Watch is out.

But it might not be what you’re looking for — there are lots of cool smart watches out there.

We’ve put a list of the best non-Apple smartwatches on the market right now. Check them out.

You’d never guess that this is wearable tech, would you? This amazing looking piece connects with Android TM 4.3 or higher, and gives you notifications about missed calls, messages, upcoming meetings, events, and even local weather forecasts. Plus, it’s also water- and dust-proof.

Price: $US379.00

The Samsung lets you receive instant notifications, comes with a fitness motivator, and has a built in camera — in case you needed to snap a photo while getting your sweat on. The biggest downside of this one, however, is that it’s only compatible with Samsung phones like the Galaxy S5.

Price: 299.99

If you’re looking for an un-flashy fitness-focused smart watch, then this one’s for you. The bracelet lets you know when you get calls, tracks your steps and calories, and will remind you to move every 30 minutes.

Price: $US39.99

The smartwatch is made of stainless steel, genuine leather, and scratch resistant glass — so it feels high end. The gadget responds to your voice, acts as an activity tracker, and tracks steps and calories. The only downside is that it only hooks up with Android 4.3 or higher.

Price: $US299.99 $US292.87 [2% off]

You can read email, texts, incoming calls, calendars and access you favourite apps on your wrist. You can also use it to control music, including iTunes, Spotify, and Pandora.

The battery lasts 5-7 days on a single charge.

Note: available on March 12, 2015.

Price: $US249.95

This smartwatch comes with a 1.63 screen and a 1.9 megapixel camera. You can place and answer calls from it. It’s compatible with the Galaxy Note 3 and other Galaxy smartphones.

Price: $US299.99 $US130.00 [57% off]

