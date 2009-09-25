Cheaper New iMacs On The Way, Could Include Blu-ray

Apple could unveil new iMacs as early as this month, potentially including Blu-ray drives, AppleInsider reports.



The new iMacs could be cheaper and thinner than existing ones, according to AppleInsider’s Kasper Jade.

It’s been 206 days since Apple’s last iMac update, according to MacRumors’ trusty Mac Buyer’s Guide — almost reaching the 220-day average between iMac updates.

