5 Surprising Things That Are Cheaper In New York City

New York is expensive.

The city frequently tops lists of the “most expensive cities,” and the cost of living is generally through the roof.

But believe it or not, there are some instances in which New Yorkers pay less — especially in comparison to other major American cities such as Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington D.C.

For instance, service comparison site Locality.com rates New York as only the 13th most expensive city for Yuppies out of the top 30 cities in the United States. The Big Apple falls behind places such as Hartford, Raleigh, Minneapolis, and San Diego.

Where are New Yorkers saving money without even realising? We used Locality to unearth a handful of purchases you can make within the five boroughs that are, on average, cheaper than in other American cities.

1. Dry cleaning

The cost of dry cleaning one pair of men’s pants is more than $US1 cheaper, on average, in New York compared to Boston, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Hartford.

New York: $6

Boston: $7

Minneapolis: $7

Seattle: $7

Hartford: $8

2. Oil changes

The fact most New Yorkers prefer walking and public transportation to driving leads to the price of the average oil change being cheaper than Denver, San Jose, Dallas, and even Norfolk, Virginia.



New York: $37

San Jose: $38

Dallas: $39

Denver: $42

Norfolk: $42

3. Pedicures

New Yorkers pay an average of more than $US3 less for a pedicure than their counterparts in Washington, Chicago, and Seattle.

New York: $28

Washington, D.C.: $29

Minneapolis: $30

Chicago: $31

Columbus: $31

Cleveland: $33

Seattle: $34

4. Manicures

Much like pedicures, New Yorkers are getting a discounted rate on manicures as well — at least in comparison to major cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, or Seattle.

New York: $14

Washington, D.C.: $15

Los Angeles: $15

Dallas: $15

Miami: $15

Columbus: $16

Chicago: $17

Cleveland: $17

Minneapolis: $17

Seattle: $19

5. Daycare

Weekly full-time daycare is actually more affordable in New York than in other major cities such as Washington, San Francisco, and Boston. The cost of this service is, on average, more than $US60 cheaper in New York than in these cities.

New York: $171

St. Louis: $191

Washington D.C. $222

San Francisco: $255

Boston: $260

