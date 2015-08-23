This airline is offering Ashley Madison hacking victims travel vouchers so they can repair their marriages on holiday

The massive hacking scandal surrounding extramarital-affairs website Ashley Madison is probably one of the most salacious breaches of privacy in recent years.

On Tuesday, a huge trove of data stolen from the extramarital-affairs website’s servers was leaked online. The information ranges from email addresses and financial details to physical descriptions and detailed sexual preferences.

It has already led to blackmail threats and the first reported case of divorce relating related to the leak. It is tipped to start multi-millions of dollars, or even billions, in lawsuits.

So, jumping in on the fact that many marriages may be going through a severely rocky period, budget travel agents CheapAir said it will give victims of the hack and their companion a $US50 flight certificate to take a loved on a trip.

“With the money you save on the flight, you can have a romantic dinner. Let’s face it, you may have made some mistakes, but a vacation may be just what you both need right now,” it said in a release.

Apparently, all you have to do is email [email protected] to claim the certificate and travel by December 31, this year.

