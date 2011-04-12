Is This The Single Most Obvious Trade In The World?

Earlier we mentioned how Doug Kass was going long volatility as a way to bet against this market, without actually committing suicide by trying to short it.



Count David Goldman as a fan of this trade.

As this FT Alphaville post notes, both SocGen and Morgan Stanley are all bullish on it too.

The bottom line is this: With stocks having run this much, and so many obvious risks staring everyone in the face, volatility seems too cheap not to buy.

What’s more, with QE2 ending — the implied Fed put or insurance goes away, meaning investors may have to buy their own insurance.

This chart from Morgan Stanley is instructive:

