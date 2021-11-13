I’m a trained chef who shops at Trader Joe’s. Here are 12 things I’m buying this month.

Make a delicious homemade sauce with fresh cranberries.

You can only find these tart gems while they’re fresh from the end of October to December, so you might as well stock up.

Only about 5% of cranberries produced in the US are sold fresh, plus these freeze well and make for a way better homemade sauce that’ll mask any dryness in your turkey.

An 8-ounce (226.80g) bag costs $US2 ($AU3).49 ($AU3).