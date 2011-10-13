10 Simple Ways To Winterize Your Home And Stop Throwing Away Money

Problem: Cold air is rushing in from underneath your door, and warm air is rushing out.

Solution: The draft snake, adopted during the Great Depression era, is one of the easiest ways to cut back on energy waste. A draft snake can be easily made by rolling up a towel or filling up a pouch of fabric with kitty litter or sand, advises The Daily Green. Or you can buy one pre-made.

Money/Energy Saved: According to the U.S. Department of Energy, drafts can waste 5 to 30% of energy use per year.

