This is the most affordable time to visit 24 of the world's most expensive destinations

Knowing the right time to book a trip can save you quite a bit of money.
TripAdvisor Vacation Rentals determined the best time to visit some of the most expensive places in the world by looking at the average weekly rate of a two-bedroom rental at different times of the year.
In some cases, the difference between travelling during peak season and the more affordable period was as much as $8,000.
Whether you’re looking to travel to England, Greece, the Cayman Islands, or Dubai, here’s the best time to plan your trip.
Most affordable time to travel: November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $4,312.
Peak time to travel: Mid- to late December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $12,900.
Vibe: St. Barts is home to 14 stunning beaches, most of which remain crowd-free even during the peak season. A popular destination for celebrities, St. Barts has a variety of designer boutiques, an array of fine dining restaurants, yacht and jet ski rentals, and a breathtaking scenery of mountains, green hills, and glistening bays.
Most affordable time to travel: Early August. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $2,272.
Peak time to travel: Most of December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $5,600.
Vibe: The island of St. Martin is split into two sides: the Dutch half of Sint Maarten, which is filled with bustling nightlife, shopping centres, sprawling resorts, and gleaming beaches; and the French half of St. Martin, which has a quieter ambience, with white-sand beaches, small town squares, and charming mountainside scenery.
The island has 37 beaches in total and offers visitors a wide range of water activities, including everything from scuba diving and snorkelling to yachting and windsurfing.
Most affordable time to travel: Most of November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $2,670.
Peak time to travel: Late December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $5,600.
Vibe: With two-thirds of its land area comprising a pristine natural park, St. John is a prime destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their hometowns.
The smallest of the US Virgin Islands, St. John is home to many unspoiled beaches, like the popular Trunk Bay and Cinnamon Bay, where travellers can engage in snorkelling, windsurfing, and kayaking.
Accommodations include everything from upscale resorts to intimate eco-tents.
Most affordable time to travel: Early July. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,986.
Peak time to travel: Mid-July. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $3,551.
Vibe: There's lots to explore in England's capital, from the Tate Modern and Victoria and Albert Museum to the vast parks and open spaces that comprise one-third of the city.
There are more than 6,000 restaurants, bustling outdoor markets, and several beautiful escapes, like Kew Gardens or the Hampton Court Palace, which offers stunning panoramas of London's riverside.
Most affordable time to travel: Mid-November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $2,100.
Peak time to travel: Mid-December to February. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $4,000.
Vibe: Athletes and spectators flock here for the famed ski event, the Birds of Prey Men's World Cup. Beaver Creek is home to three distinct mountain areas that offer skiers trails of all levels.
Besides its snowy terrain, Beaver Creek also has expansive trail systems, chairlift rides, and a variety of shops, restaurants, and spas to visit year-round.
Most affordable time to travel: Mid-February. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $727.
Peak time to travel: Late June. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,426.
Vibe: Santorini is composed of a group of islands that include Thíra, Thirassiá, Asproníssi, Palea and Nea Kaméni. Its multicolored beaches are the product of volcanic eruptions that have lined its sands with spectacular rock formations and red, black, and white pebbles.
Thíra is the island known for its cliffside Cycladic houses, but all of Santorini offers world-class wineries and restaurants, where you can sample traditional Greek food.
Most affordable time to travel: Late March. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,662.
Peak time to travel: Mid- to late December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,695.
Vibe: Provo, as it is often called, is home to beautiful white-sand beaches, modern resorts, top-notch spas, and a championship-calibre golf course. Get lost in the crystal-clear waters of the Chalk Sound National Park, or spend your time wandering through its numerous restaurants, shops, bars, and cafes.
Most affordable time to travel: Mid- to late May. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $2,054.
Peak time to travel: Late December and early January. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,695.
Vibe: In Honolulu, located on the island of Oahu, you'll find everything from historic landmarks and monuments to a vibrant arts and culture scene. With an exciting nightlife scene that includes live music, fine dining, and the underground bars of the Chinatown arts district, travellers can relax on the beach during the day and explore the town at night.
Most affordable time to travel: Early November and early December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,036.
Peak time to travel: Late May. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $4,120.
Vibe: Besides world-famous tourist attractions like its zoo and museums, San Diego has more than 100 craft breweries, stylish lounges and jazz clubs, and an array of buzzing nightclubs. Thanks to easy access to fresh fish and its proximity to Mexico, San Diego is also known for its delectable Cali-Baja cuisine.
Most affordable time to travel: Early November and early December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,479.
Peak time to travel: Mid-to-late-October. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,114.
Vibe: Yosemite National Park is located in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range and is known for its stunning waterfalls, deep valleys, grand meadows, and giant sequoia trees. Within the park are thousands of lakes and ponds, and there are more than 800 miles of hiking trails from which to admire the gorgeous environment.
A huge draw within the park is Half Dome, a rock formation rising more than 4,700 feet above the floor of Yosemite Valley, and El Capitan, which is the largest exposed granite monolith in the world.
Most affordable time to travel: Mid-June. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,795.
Peak time to travel: Late March. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,456.
Vibe: Beyond its radiant sun and surfing hot spots, Miami Beach is home to the South Beach Art Deco District, a collection of more than 800 architecturally protected buildings that date back to the 1930s and 1940s. On North Beach's Ocean Terrace, you'll find oceanfront hotels and cafes, where you can enjoy a bite with crystal-clear views of the ocean.
Most affordable time to travel: Most of November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,600.
Peak time to travel: Late December and early January. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,712.
Vibe: As the largest of the three Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman offers a variety of sites to explore. On its west side, Grand Cayman hosts the famous Seven Mile Beach, which is known for its exquisite beauty and stretches of gleaming sand.
Its North Sound is home to Stingray City and the Sandbar, where you can play with friendly stingrays. In George Town, wander through colourful Caribbean-style buildings and browse shops selling items made by local vendors and craftsmen.
Most affordable time to travel: Most of August to November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,917.
Peak time to travel: Early August. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,839.
Vibe: Hamilton Island's charming roads are paved with walking trails that offer pristine views of the ocean and its white-sand beaches.
Its selection of high-end resorts, restaurants, and bars have made it a luxurious destination, and you can stop for a golf game at the Hamilton Island Golf Club -- the only 8-hole championship course on its own island in Australia.
Most affordable time to travel: Most of November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,728.
Peak time to travel: Late December and early January. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,184.
Vibe: Located in Kauai, Poipu's sheltered coves offer gentle waves that make its beaches ideal for those looking to learn how to surf or snorkel. With its oceanfront accommodations and the Spouting Horn, where huge spouts of water can be seen flying as high as 50 feet in the air, Poipu is the perfect stop for both those who are looking for a romantic getaway and those looking for a trip filled with adventure.
Most affordable time to travel: Early November and early December. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,507.
Peak time to travel: Late December and early January. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $2,693.
Vibe: Known for its opulence, Dubai is home to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which rises over 2,700 feet into the air. There are hundreds of other skyscrapers, plus chic restaurants and bars that host everything from cabaret shows to karaoke. You can also explore Dubai's many souq markets, which are packed with hundreds of shops.
Most affordable time to travel: May and June. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,750.
Peak time to travel: Late March. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $4,200.
Vibe: Wailea is home to five crescent-shaped beaches. Located on the island of Maui, the luxurious resort community boasts incredible golf courses, breathtaking ocean views, world-class restaurants and shops, and events like the Maui Film Festival and its Whale Week in February.
Most affordable time to travel: Most of November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $1,672.
Peak time to travel: Late December and early January. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $4,200.
Vibe: Key West has at different times been the home of Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, Elizabeth Bishop, Robert Frost, and Jimmy Buffett, among others. Dozens of galleries line the palm-filled streets of Key West, and attractions include Hemingway's former home, a designated literary landmark and museum.
Whether you're diving, fishing, golfing, or visiting its footpath cafes, open-air bars, legendary pubs, and delectable restaurants, travellers will be anything but bored here.
Most affordable time to travel: Late October to mid-November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $2,000.
Peak time to travel: Late June. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $3,728.
Vibe: Avalon is Catalina Island's most-visited city. Whether exploring the city on foot, boat, or on a golf cart, visitors will enjoy admiring Avalon's blue waters and trying out its many places to eat and drink. Plus, its year-round warm climate allows for enjoyable touring no matter what time of year you visit.
Most affordable time to travel: Late October to mid-November. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during this time is around $2,065.
Peak time to travel: Late December and early January. The average weekly rate for two-bedroom properties during the peak season is around $3,800.
Vibe: Ka'anapali is located on Maui and is loved for its crystal-clear waters and beautiful beaches. Once a sleepy fishing village, Ka'anapali is now one of Maui's most popular spots, with world-class resorts, shopping, and restaurants.
