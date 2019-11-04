17 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi This November, Aldi is selling a wide range of affordable foods and beverages.

Throughout this month, Aldi is selling plenty of festive foods, beverages, and other items that cost less than $US5.

Items include flavored coffees and creamers, seasonal ravioli, and plenty of desserts.

The retailer is also selling pajamas for pets, silicone bakeware, and pecan pies.

To help ring in the start of the holiday season, Aldi is selling a range of seasonal food items, beverages, and even home goods for under $US5.

From flavored coffees to Thanksgiving-worthy side dishes, here are some of the best items to get at Aldi this November.

Spice up your coffee with Friendly Farms’ pumpkin-spice, almond-milk creamer for $US1.99.

Aldi It can accompany your morning coffee throughout the month.

Pumpkin-spice season extends well into November, and you can enjoy your favourite seasonal coffee with this dairy-free creamer, which costs just $US1.99. It goes on sale starting November 6.

Enjoy Thanksgiving flavours all month long with Priano’s turkey cranberry or bourbon sweet-potato ravioli.

Aldi Both flavours have Thanksgiving vibes.

For a quick, comforting, and satisfying dinner, consider picking up Aldi’s festive ravioli that come in two flavours – turkey cranberry and bourbon sweet potato.

Each package is just $US2.99 and is available starting November 6.

Set the table with Specially Selected brussels sprouts with balsamic-glazed bacon bits.

Aldi Brussels sprouts are a great side dish, but washing and chopping them to feed a crowd can be a hassle.

These brussels sprouts from Aldi are already prepared and seasoned with bacon and balsamic, taking all of the hard work out of serving up an impressive vegetable side dish.

They cost just $US3.99 and are on sale starting November 6.

Bake tiny pies and more with Crofton’s miniature ceramic baking dishes, available starting November 6.

Aldi The dishes come in a few different colours.

If you want to make mini pies or other pastries, these ceramic baking dishes will help you get the job done. At $US2.99 each, you can buy several to bake more of these smaller desserts at once.

Show up to dinner with a ready-made Bake Shop pecan pie, available starting November 13.

Aldi The pie serves six people.

A delicious and show-stopping dessert, this pie costs just $US4.99.

Mix up a late-autumn dessert with a shortbread mix from Baker’s Corner.

Aldi The mix makes it simple to throw together a dessert.

Whether you make these for guests or just for your household, these maple-pecan shortbread squares are pretty simple to make.

A box of the mix costs $US2.99 and it goes on sale starting November 13.

Pair juicy turkey with Park Street Deli’s cranberry sauces and relishes for $US3.39

Aldi Thanksgiving dinner and next-day turkey sandwiches are nothing without a good cranberry sauce.

Starting November 13, Aldi is selling a classic cranberry sauce for $US3.39, and it’s perfect for turkey sandwiches.

You can also get the zesty option, which is a cranberry and orange relish infused with Chianti, a classic Italian wine.

Start your mornings with Barissimo’s assorted holiday coffee for $US3.79 a pack.

Aldi The varieties are medium-roast.

Starting November 13, Aldi is offering a variety of coffees: gingerbread, white chocolate, and mocha mint.

Make these Specially Selected gourmet macaroni and cheeses for simple or elegant dinners.

Aldi A box costs $US1.79.

For a quick weeknight dinner or a fancy Thanksgiving side dish, these gourmet macaroni and cheese varieties by Aldi are a great choice.

They go on sale for $US1.79 per box starting November 13, and you can choose from flavours like smoked Gouda, Sorrento, or truffle and porcini mushroom.

Sip on a variety of Benner holiday teas, which cost $US2.19 per pack.

Aldi These are great if you aren’t much of a coffee drinker.

Aldi will also begin selling a line of seasonal, holiday-themed teas on November 20. The options include chai, cinnamon spice, and candy cane.

Add Benton’s Dipped Cookie Thins in dark-chocolate coconut or white-chocolate peppermint to your pantry.

Aldi Aldi typically sells Benton’s Cookie Thins year-round.

These seasonal cookie thins are great as office snacks or the finishing touch to the dessert table at Thanksgiving dinner.

Each package is just $US2.99 and is available starting November 20.

Say cheers with Nature’s Nectar sparkling cranberry or blueberry-grape cocktails at $US2.49 a bottle.

Aldi Both options are non-alcoholic.

On sale starting November 20, these sparkling cranberry or blueberry-grape cocktails are great for kids and adults alike to give a toast to all they are thankful for this season.

Add simple, festive decor to your kitchen with the Merry Moments two-piece holiday towel set for $US3.99.

Aldi The towels come in a few different designs.

Starting November 20, you can scoop up these towels to use and display in your kitchen.

Hang up the plaid towel for Thanksgiving, then switch to the reindeer or “Merry & Bright” option in time for winter.

Starting November 20, you can dress up your pet in festive Heart to Tail pajamas.

Aldi The pajamas come in a few designs.

If you are planning holiday cards or you just want your furry friend to join in on the festivities, you can pick up these pet pajamas for $US4.99.

Get ready for the winter holidays with Barissimo’s peppermint-mocha cold brew with almond milk.

Aldi It’s dairy-free.

As November gives way to December, this dairy-free cold brew with almond milk can add a bit of seasonal cheer into your mornings with its peppermint-mocha flavour.

A 32-ounce bottle costs just $US2.29 and goes on sale starting November 27.

Clancy’s dark-chocolate drizzled kettle corn is the perfect movie snack.

Aldi A bag costs $US1.79.

Keep hungry guests at bay while you finish dinner by placing a bowl of this kettle corn with a dark-chocolate drizzle on the table.

A 5-ounce bag of kettle corn costs just $US1.79 a package and is on sale starting November 27.

Add pizzazz to your wine with these bottle covers from Merry Moments.

Aldi The covers come in a few different patterns.

This ugly-sweater cover can spruce up every bottle of wine you plan on gifting or pouring out this holiday season.

Each tiny sweater costs $US2.99 and they go on sale beginning November 27.

