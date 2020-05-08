Pyrex has a new collection of 'Star Wars' glass containers that cost as little as $8

Pyrex Pyrex has a new collection filled with doodles of your favourite ‘Star Wars’ characters.

Pyrex has a collection of “Star Wars”-themed storage containers.

The individual 4-cup containers are $US8 and are available in Yoda, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Droids designs.

The full collection, which is currently sold out, includes an eight-piece storage set with two different sizes of containers.

For the ultimate “Star Wars” fan, Pyrex’s latest collection is a must-have.

The brand released a collection of glass storage containers that feature beloved “Star Wars” characters, including C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader.

Available on Pyrex.com, the containers are made of high-quality tempered glass, making them stain-resistant, microwave-safe, freezer-safe, and dishwasher-safe.

The details of each container are sure to please any “Star Wars” fan while they prep, bake, or store their favourite dishes.

Darth Vader and his Death Star are featured on this Dark Side-themed 4-cup container.

Pyrex The Dark Side container has a black lid.

Price: $US8

For those who lean toward the Dark Side, check out Pyrex’s Darth Vader 4-cup container.

With a black lid and an appropriately dark colour scheme, this container features Darth Vader alongside his Death Stars while TIE fighters blast their way through the galaxy.

The Droids 4-cup container features C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8.

Pyrex The Droids container has a purple lid.

Price: $US8

Pyrex’s 4-cup Droids-themed container will have any home cook happily beep-booping their way around the kitchen.

Featuring BB-8’s signature orange colour, the 4-cup container showcases cartoon images of C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8.

The stars, R2’s trademark phrase, “Beep Beep,” and a bright-purple lid make this an adorable addition to any kitchen.

This item is currently out of stock.

With you, the force will be, while using Pyrex’s Yoda-themed 4-cup container.

Pyrex The Yoda container comes with a pink lid.

Price: $US8

The Yoda-themed container is perfect for “Star Wars” fans who choose the Light Side.

Featuring Yoda’s signature green, the container showcases Master Yoda himself, his trusty lightsaber, and a galaxy of stars.

The hot-pink lid will help keep your snacks, sauces, or leftovers fresh.

Chewbacca fans will be excited to get their hands on the Chewbacca-themed 4-cup container.

Pyredx The Chewbacca container comes with a turquoise lid.

Price: $US8

Pyrex has something special for fans of Han Solo’s best co-pilot,Chewbacca.

The yellow Chewbacca, Millennium Falcon, and Chewy’s belt designs on this container are sure to upgrade any leftovers.

Featuring a bright-turquoise lid, this container can hold up to 4 cups.

The complete, eight-piece “Star Wars” collection features all of the designs.

Pyrex The full collection is currently sold out.

Price: $US36

For the “Star Wars” fan who wants it all, Pyrex’s complete “Star Wars” container set has a little bit of everything.

The set features two 4-cup round containers, two 3-cup rectangle containers, and plastic storage lids.

The 4-cup designs included in this set feature Chewbacca and Yoda, and the 3-cup designs showcase the Droids and Darth Vader.

This set is currently out of stock.

