12 style upgrades any guy can snag for under $60

Shopping is time consuming and expensive, but it needs to be done in order to look the part.
Rather than go on a massive shopping spree, there are some small things you can do to give your outfits a fresh feel.
From a new watch strap to a fresh pair of white canvas sneakers, here are 12 super-accessible upgrades you can buy to get your closet looking top-notch.
They’re so cheap, you might as well try it, right?
The Timex Weekender Fairfield is the watch to buy this spring. Its simple design and low price make this an easy one to recommend.
White shoes are one of the best new things you should wear for spring. And they can't be had for a better value than the Converse All-Star Monochrome, which perfectly nails that all-white minimalism at a super-low price point.
The easiest thing you can do to refresh your wardrobe for spring is get a new watch strap. Easily interchangeable in any watch, a nylon NATO Watch Strap will add a fresh new look for less than $15. They come in a variety of colours, so you can mix and match anything you like.
We like the look of a fresh navy polka dot tie in the spring, and this one from the Tie Bar perfectly fits the bill.
A tie clip is a super easy way to add another focal point to a shirt and tie ensemble, and it classes up the entire outfit. They can be had for super cheap, like this one at J. Crew for only $30.
A linen pocket square is one of the best ways to upgrade even the cheapest suit. This one from Kent Wang ($25) adds interest to linen white with a classy navy edge.
You already know that those boat shoes just aren't going to cut it anymore. A cheap way to upgrade is the Minnetonka Camp Moc, which brings style without any of the added frat boy baggage.
An easy upgrade to any pair of shoes is to swap out the laces. And for spring, you could easily get away with some fun colours, like these by Mavericks Laces.
A knit belt isn't really a necessity by any means, but it adds a relaxed vibe to weekend outfits where a leather belt just feels like too much. This one by J. Crew fits the bill.
Leave those bucket and straw hats at the beach. Pretty much the only hat a guy can get away with in the spring and summer is a baseball cap. Our favourites are made by Ebbets Field Flannels.
Sure, you already have a great pair of prescription sunglasses -- but you can't take those to the beach. Get a pair you don't care about, that you can just knock around in. When they're $20 from Topman, who cares if you lose them?
We're going to let you in on a secret: you know how models keep their dress shirt collars so sharp? It's not starch, it's a collar stay.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.