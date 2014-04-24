Cheap Smartphones Will Create A New Breed Of Innovation

This year, for the first time, BI Intelligence estimates that more than one billion smartphones will ship globally. And many of those smartphones will be purchased by first-time users in emerging markets.

To move these consumers onto smartphones, more manufacturers than ever before will be offering smartphones at bargain basement prices. Recently, came news of Mozilla’s upcoming $US25 smartphone, adding to a flurry of new devices priced well below flagship phones from Apple and Samsung.

The race to build the cheapest smartphone will create a different kind of innovation than what we’ve seen before. New, exciting hardware features will be rare. Going forward, innovation at the top of the market will likely center on continuing to improve known features. And if a new functionality were to debut from one vendor, expect the rest of the market to catch on quickly. Meanwhile, lower-priced handset makers will use talent and creative thinking to incorporate premium smartphone capabilities into low-cost and mid-range handsets.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at how the smartphone market is shaping up now that we’ve entered the late stages of adoption. We outline where growth will come from next, how the average selling price of a smartphones will trend in the next few years, and whether real innovation will still be possible as manufacturers emphasise selling cheaper handsets to a wider swath of consumers.

