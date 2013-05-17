DEAR NEW YORKERS: Check Out These Amazing And Cheap Rentals In The Rest Of America

After THE WORST ROOM Tumblr went viral last week, everyone became aware of what New Yorkers have known forever — rent in NYC is absolutely insane.



New York real estate is so in demand that it isn’t uncommon for people to share rooms, put up fake walls, and pay $1,000 a month for an apartment the size of a large closet.

So we asked Zillow, a U.S. home and real estate marketplace, to help us find some fantastic rentals around the rest of the country that can be had for under $1,000 a month.

Unsurprisingly, all of the apartments are pretty huge, and most have pools and fitness centres in the buildings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.