DEAR NEW YORKERS: Check Out These Amazing And Cheap Rentals In The Rest Of America

Megan Willett
Las Vegas Nevada better than nyc

After THE WORST ROOM Tumblr went viral last week, everyone became aware of what New Yorkers have known forever — rent in NYC is absolutely insane.

New York real estate is so in demand that it isn’t uncommon for people to share rooms, put up fake walls, and pay $1,000 a month for an apartment the size of a large closet.

So we asked Zillow, a U.S. home and real estate marketplace, to help us find some fantastic rentals around the rest of the country that can be had for under $1,000 a month. 

Unsurprisingly, all of the apartments are pretty huge, and most have pools and fitness centres in the buildings.

This 600-square-foot one bedroom in Albuquerque, New Mexico has a dishwasher and a pool in the back for $651/month.

Source: Zillow

This $950/month one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta is 800 square feet with a walk-in closet and gym and pool in the building.

Source: Zillow

And this Atlanta studio also has a gym and 402 square feet of space for $955/month.

Source: Zillow

This Austin, Texas one-bedroom costs $725/month. It comes with 660 square feet of space, plus a sauna, pool, basketball court, and fitness centre in the building.

Source: Zillow

This two-bedroom apartment in Bellingham, Washington has over 800 square feet and a pool in the backyard for $970/month.

Source: Zillow

This Dallas, Texas luxury one-bedroom apartment has a walk-in closet and over 780 square feet of space for $994/month.

Source: Zillow

This $905/month two-bedroom home in Durham, North Carolina has two bathrooms, 930 square feet of space, and an outdoor pool.

Source: Zillow

This Las Vegas one-bedroom is $944/month, with a pool and fitness centre in the building and over 800 square feet of space.

Source: Zillow

In Minneapolis, this one-bedroom is $925/month. It's in the trendy Uptown neighbourhood and has 600 square feet of space.

Source: Zillow

This Orlando, Florida one-bedroom is 730 square feet with granite counter tops, and a pool and fitness room in the building for $800/month.

Source: Zillow

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this one-bedroom rents for $850/month and has 830 square feet, a washer and dryer, plus a fitness centre in the building.

Source: Zillow

And over in Pittsburgh, this one bedroom costs $960/month and has laundry, a fitness centre, and pool in its building.

Source: Zillow

This $950/month two-bedroom in Scottsdale, Arizona is huge, with over 1,000 square feet, a terrace, and a washer and dryer in the apartment.

Source: Zillow

Or you could rent this Seattle one-bedroom with a gym and 520 square feet for $955/month.

Source: Zillow

This $880/month one bedroom in Westminster, Colorado comes with a fitness centre, pool, and deck.

Source: Zillow

Now see what New Yorkers put up with.

These Are The Worst Rooms For Rent In New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.