The Cheapest Lamborghini You Can Buy Isn't A Car

Lamborghinis are some of the most expensive cars in the world.



However, there is now a way to get one for less money than you ever thought.

According to Car News China, a new Lamborghini Milk Tea is now available in China for around $1.

The “Hyper favour Lamborghini Milk Tea” (they probably mean Hyper flavour) is based on a traditional drink in China. Basically, it’s green or red tea mixed with a dash of milk and served freezing cold.

Car News China says that this drink is probably not officially sanctioned by Lamborghini. We aren’t surprised.

Check out the bottle below (via Car News China):

Photo: Courtesy Car News China

