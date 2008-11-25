Cheap Jay-Z Music Not Going To Help Dell Sell PCs (DELL)

Not going to help Dell (DELL) win more customers: Under a new deal with Universal Music Group, Dell’s (DELL) PC customers will be able to buy computers pre-loaded with songs from UMG artists like Jay-Z or Rod Stewart.



For an extra $25 at checkout, Dell will put 50 DRM-free songs from the Universal catalogue on a hard drive (or 100 songs for $50). So at 50 cents a song, we suppose that’s a good deal — both Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) charge 89-99 cents a track.

But you don’t even get to pick the songs you get. So who’s going to choose a Dell over a HP (HPQ) or Mac (AAPL) because of some marginally cheaper music?

(At least that’s better then when Dell offered to pre-load Iron Man on new PCs for $20 — when retail prices for the DVD hovered around $15.)

