The Cheap iPhone Is Reportedly Coming In Five colours, We Really Hope It Looks Like This

Apple is going to release a lower-cost iPhone that will come in five different colours, says Topeka Capital analyst Brian White in a note this morning.



It’s supposedly going to have a plastic casing and look similar to the iPhone 5, but with more rounded corners.

We don’t know what it’s going to look like, but really want Apple to make it look like these gorgeous concept designs from Nickolay Lamm and Matteo Gianni.

They created a look that recalls the colourful iMac that relaunched Apple in the late nineties.

Since releasing that computer, Apple has shifted away from colourful plastic towards white plastic and now aluminium. Its devices are gorgeous, but much colder now. They aren’t anywhere near as playful.

It would be awesome if lead designer Jony Ive created an homage to his iMac design by making the cheap iPhone with translucent plastic like these designs show.

