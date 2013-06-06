The Cheap iPhone Is Reportedly Coming In Five colours, We Really Hope It Looks Like This

Jay Yarow, Dylan Love
budget iphone concept

Apple is going to release a lower-cost iPhone that will come in five different colours, says Topeka Capital analyst Brian White in a note this morning. 

It’s supposedly going to have a plastic casing and look similar to the iPhone 5, but with more rounded corners. 

We don’t know what it’s going to look like, but really want Apple to make it look like these gorgeous concept designs from Nickolay Lamm and Matteo Gianni.

They created a look that recalls the colourful iMac that relaunched Apple in the late nineties. 

Since releasing that computer, Apple has shifted away from colourful plastic towards white plastic and now aluminium. Its devices are gorgeous, but much colder now. They aren’t anywhere near as playful. 

It would be awesome if lead designer Jony Ive created an homage to his iMac design by making the cheap iPhone with translucent plastic like these designs show.

REMINDER: This is the iconic iMac that changed everything for Apple.

Lamm and Gianni envision a throwback to Apple's coloured acrylic iMac days.

Instead of glass and metal, the body is bright plastic.

Lamm and Gianni propose the headphone jack on the bottom, but everything else appears to be mostly unmoved.

As for alternative colours, here's a dark blue.

A charcoal shade.

Bright popping green.

Some might want a cool red.

Or a more eclectic yellow/orange.

That's a dream for the cheap iPhone, what about Apple's iPhone 5S?

